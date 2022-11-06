Education

Rector: QR coding will end certificate forgery

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi, Owerri Comment(0)

The management of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Owerri, has explained that the Quick Response (QR) codes for students’ certificates and other sensitive documents were to forestall the now rampant counterfeiting of certificates in the country.

The explanation followed the rumours on social media that management of the polytechnic has increased prices for textbooks and other sundry fees.

On the agitation by students against payment for QR coding of certificates, the Rector of the Polytechnic, Engr. Chidi Arimanwa said: “Introducing Quick Response (QR) codes on certificates and other sensitive documents such as Statements of Result and Transcripts was initially a decision of Management as something desirable to prevent the faking of our results. NYSC in early 2021 sent us the results of four fake corps members who had Statements of Result not issued by our Registry. That was when Management decided to include QR codes as part of our Statements of Result, Certificates and Transcripts. In the course of time, we received it as a directive from NBTE who also received it as a directive from the Federal Government. So, the introduction of QR code on sensitive documents moved from what we want to do to what we have to do.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Ogun, police talk tough on criminality in schools

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Ogun State Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu has warned criminals and kidnappers to steer clear of schools in the state, as the administration of Governor Dapo Abiodun will not condone any act of criminality. Arigbabu gave the warning during a stakeholders’ meeting on school security, which took place at the […]
Education

NYSC not losing values, essence – Lagos Coordinator

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Lagos State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Mr. Eddy Megwa, said that the essence of the scheme has not depleted, and neither has it lost its focus and essence.   This was as he noted that apart from fostering the unity among corps members, who are now inter-marrying and learning other […]
Education

Report: UNILAG announces acting VC

Posted on Author Reporter

  The management of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, has announced that Professor Theophilus Omololu Soyombo of the Faculty of Social Sciences has been appointed as the acting the Vice Chancellor of the University. This is coming after the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Olawatoyin Ogundipe, was sacked by the governing council of the institution during a meeting which was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica