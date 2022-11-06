Rector: QR coding will end certificate forgery

The management of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, Owerri, has explained that the Quick Response (QR) codes for students’ certificates and other sensitive documents were to forestall the now rampant counterfeiting of certificates in the country.

The explanation followed the rumours on social media that management of the polytechnic has increased prices for textbooks and other sundry fees.

On the agitation by students against payment for QR coding of certificates, the Rector of the Polytechnic, Engr. Chidi Arimanwa said: “Introducing Quick Response (QR) codes on certificates and other sensitive documents such as Statements of Result and Transcripts was initially a decision of Management as something desirable to prevent the faking of our results. NYSC in early 2021 sent us the results of four fake corps members who had Statements of Result not issued by our Registry. That was when Management decided to include QR codes as part of our Statements of Result, Certificates and Transcripts. In the course of time, we received it as a directive from NBTE who also received it as a directive from the Federal Government. So, the introduction of QR code on sensitive documents moved from what we want to do to what we have to do.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...