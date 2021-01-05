Education

Rector tasks govt, organisations to invest in safety programmes

A call has gone to government and non-governmental establishments to invest in safety programmes for the well-being of their institutions and staff. The call was made by the Rector of The Polytechnic Ibadan, Prof. Kazeem Adekunle Adebiyi.

In his paper, entitled: “Taking Safety Beyond Accidents Prevention,” which was presented at the 3rd Distinguished Academic Lecture and 5th Graduate Induction, organised by the Nigerian Institute of Mechanical Engineers (a division of Nigerian Society of Engineers, Ibadan chapter), held at the Conference Centre of the polytechnic.

T he Rector, who said that it was essential to take safety beyond accident prevention, added that it should be considered as a business institution where the company in need will go into partnership with safety services providers.

He, however, noted with regret that many organisations were still reluctant in investing in safety programmes as they perceived such as costincreasing and time consuming. Adebiyi also insisted that safety should not be viewed from the perspective of what it would cost the organisations or establishments, but from the point of view of how much savings will be made. “More than 2.3 million deaths are recorded worldwide yearly through occupational accidents while every year, a whopping $2.8 trillion is lost due to the same reason,” the Rector stressed, saying that all over the world, about 160 million victims of work-related illnesses are recorded annually.

These, among other hazards, according to Adebiyi, should call for concern from stakeholders in industries and the government at all levels. He, therefore, stressed the need to reconcile industry and government agencies’ bad impression about each other, especially “industry’s bad impression about government approaches to enforcing occupational health and safety regulations.”

