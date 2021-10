The Rector of Akanu Ibiam Federal Polytechnic, Unwana, Afikpo in Afikpo North Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Dr. Ogbonnia Ibe-Enwo, has advised the students to uphold moral values and shun all forms of social vices that may truncate their education in the institution.

This was as he declared that the polytechnic had zero tolerance for all forms of anti-social behaviour, and insisted that the polytechnic would not award its certificates to students who are deficient in learning and character.

Ibe-Enwo stated this during the 40th matriculation of the institution, where no fewer than 4, 746 students newly admitted into the polytechnic took the matriculation oath of the institution.

Giving a breakdown of the figure, the Rector said that 2,079 were admitted into Higher National Diploma (HND) programme; 2,004 into National Diploma (HND) programme and 663 students admitted into Part-Time National Diploma programmes across six Schools and 30 academic departments in the polytechnic.

The Rector, while addressing the new students, reiterated that the polytechnic upholds a high tone of discipline, hard work and innovation, which according to him are its core values. Ibe-Enwo noted that the core values reflect the vision of the management of the institution to nurture an institution of high standard where high-level skilled manpower would be produced for the development of Nigerian and global economy.

He, therefore, urged the students to brace up for hard work, saying that discipline and hard work constitute the only pathway to success, even as the Rector warned the students against anti-social behaviour, which he said would not be tolerated in the polytechnic.

Ibe-Enwo said: “I also enjoin you to avoid all forms of social vices such as cultism, sexual immorality, drunkenness, examination misconduct, truancy, and disobedience to constituted authority, violent protests, destruction of school properties, oppression and molestation of fellow students, theft and indiscipline as you run the risk of being expelled or denied the certificate of the polytechnic.

“Our country, like many other nations in the world, is currently facing an unprecedented crisis. At its core are a global public health pandemic caused by COVID-19 and insecurity caused by breakdown of law and order and violent extremism.

For us at Polytechnic Unwana, we are committed to protecting the lives and property of members of the polytechnic community as well as their health and safety in order to curb the spread of the raging coronavirus pandemic in the country,” he added

