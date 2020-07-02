News

Rector to Ekiti govt: Designate poly as COVID-19 testing, treatment centre

The Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, Dr. Hephzibah Oladebeye, has called on the Ekiti State government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to designate institution as a testing and treatment centre for COVID-19 pandemic.
Oladebeye justified his demand by pointing out that the Polytechnic had procured a Polymerate Chain Reaction (PCR) machine through grants provided for some lecturers to test treat and test individual against COVID-19 status.
The Rector spoke in Ado-Ekiti yesterday while showcasing innovative contributions by the institution to curb COVID-19 pandemic.
The rector said the institution had put machinery in motion to curb COVID-19 by producing face masks, sanitizers, pedal operated hand-washing and sanitising machine, hand operated hand washing and sanitising machine, automatic solar powered hand washing machine with dryer and a non-contact infrared body temperature measurement thermometer.
Oladebeye said: “During the lockdown, our researchers here didn’t rest. We used the lockdown period for innovation. We manufactured all these to help our nation. The PCR doesn’t have accessories, so we are pleading to the state government to help us so that the PCR machine can be put to use and the whole state can be safe.
“The PCR can test large number of people in a day. Apart from this, we have a massive health centre we can easily convert into an isolation centre, if the government is ready to partner us.”

