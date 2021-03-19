Recycling Project: US Consulate General, IVLP partner Ekiti

… as Fayemi moves to change people’s perception about waste management

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has reiterated the commitment of his administration to transit from the “make-use-dispose” orientation of materials utilization to an industrial ecosystem where wastes can be recycled, reused, recovered and re-purposed for other uses.

Dr Fayemi, who stated this at the launch the Ekiti State Recycling Project tagged “Sodotin dowo” (waste to wealth), said the initiative was aimed at changing the perception of Ekiti people towards wastes disposal.

The governor, who was represented at the event by the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Wale Fapohunda, commended the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources as well as the Ekiti State Waste Management Authority for providing a platform for the collaboration with the private sector partners to kick-start recycling project in the state.

He also expressed appreciation of government to the United States Consulate General, Lagos and the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) for collaborating with his government and supporting the initiative in the state adding that the project was aimed to empower students, women and youths to become agents of change in their respective institutions, offices and communities.

Dr Fayemi called on private sector partners to work as a team in order to achieve success in this laudable initiative aimed at repositioning the state for better economic advancement.

