Red card to village head over criminal acts

My attackers are mere opposition, says village head

Ikot Obio Inyang community in Etinan LGA, of Akwa Ibom State has denounced its village head on allegations of fraud and other criminal activities. The community has ordered that the said village head, Chief Emem Okon Akpan, be stripped of his position and be handed over to the Police to face his pending police cases and criminal prosecution.

In a 14-point resolution by Ikot Obio Inyang Development Association (IKODA), made available to our correspondent in Uyo on Wednesday, the community accused the village head, Chief Emem Okon Akpan of sabotaging the water scheme provided by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The resolution, signed by the President of Ikot Obio Inyang Development Association Enefiok B. Umoh and 89 other members of the community, recalled a Police report of February 17, 2020, which indicted the village head on the said vandalization, and therefore passed a vote of no confidence on his leadership. IKODA said the report revealed that he (Chief Emem Akpan) removed the solar pump controller, solar panel and other components, sold and used the money for his personal benefit without the knowledge and approval of the village council and community.

“This led to a petition to the state police commissioner who ordered an investigation into the matter. The police investigation indicted Chief Emem Okon Akpan, the village head for vandalism, stealing and conversion of community solar water facilities.

“Chief Emem Okon Akpan collected compensation for Ekom Iman-Etina Road due Ikot Obio Inyang people and never gave to the rightful beneficiaries,” the village said. The community lamented that, “If Chief Emem Okon continues ruling as the village head of Ikot Obio Inyang, the community would meet an irredeemable and untold hardship in all spheres of the community life. Enough us enough!” In view of those allegations, the community resolved to reject and denounce Chief Emem Okon Akpan as their village from that December, 26, 2020.

“The entire men, women, youths and social groups in Ikot Obio Inyang pass a vote if no confidence in Chief Emem Okon Akpan” and he be stripped of his position as village head of Ikot Obio Inyang.

“Chief Emem Okon Akpan be handed over to the police to face his pending cases and criminal prosecution,” the community said. A police report on the case of vandalism of the community water scheme obtained by our correspondent, indicted Chief Emem Okon Akpan thus: “that the village head refused to direct the police to where he sold the solar panels. “The village Head refused to disclose the amount he sold the solar panels as the real. Price of the panels are not known due to the fact that the project was done by the NDDC which is always based on contract.”

When contacted, the embattled village head, Chief Emem Okon Akpan, declared the position of Ikot Obio Inyang Development Association as invalid. Okon, who declared the Association as an opposition, said such position needed to have been endorsed by family heads, and the letter headed paper of the village council used, to make it valid. “They are not members of the village council, but opposition. That is why you did not see any of the family heads sign the letter, and that is why they did not also use the letter headed paper of the village council. They are politicians, their position is not valid”. He said

