Sports

Red Devils, City, others resume Carabao Cup action live on GOtv

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The quarter-final games of the Carabao Cup is set to broadcast live on GOtv as eight teams compete for a slot at the semi-finals. Manchester United will host Charlton Athletic at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

The game will be broadcast live on SuperSport Football (GOtv channel 31) at 9:00pm. Erik Ten Hag is keen on ending the Red Devils’ 6-year trophy drought. Since they won a Carabao Cup and Europa League double in 2017, they have not laid hands on any other silverware. Another game of the night is a clash between Newcastle United and Leicester City. Newcastle is gradually becoming a force to reckon with since it was acquired by Saudi Arabian owners in 2021.

Eddie Howe’s men sit third on the league table and they will be hoping to brush past any challenge posed by the 3-time winners managed by Brendan Rodgers. The match will be broadcast on SuperSport La Liga (GOtv channel 32) at 9:00pm. On Wednesday night, Southampton will host 8-time winners, Manchester City at the Saint Mary’s Stadium.

The game will be broadcast on SuperSport Football (GOtv channel 31) at 9:00pm. Pep Guardiola’s men have dominated the competition since he took over in 2016. They won it in four consecutive seasons between 2018- 2021. The Saints will have a tough job stopping City from advancing to the next round.

Still on Wednesday, Nottingham Forest will square up against Wolverhampton Wanderers at the City Ground. The match will be broadcast at 8:45pm on SuperSport La Liga (GOtv channel 32).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Showkey, Cole bemoan state of boxing

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Galala crooner, Daddy Showkey and US-based boxer, Gifted Cole, have both bemoaned the dwindling fortune of boxing in Nigeria culminating in the country missing the last Olympic Games in Tokyo.   Speaking during the third edition of the Gifted Cole boxing competition which took place at the Rock Drive, Lekki Phase One, Lagos at the […]
Sports

…Nigeria replace Umar with Iwuala

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

The Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed international forward Anayo Iwuala as the replacement for Almeria striker, Sadiq Umar, for the African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho. Almeria revealed the centre-forward will not be allowed to honour the invitation, explaining the necessary COVID-19 protocol to enable him to play for the Super […]
Sports

Super Eagles to face Portugal in big friendly in Lisbon

Posted on Author Reporter

      The Nigeria Football Federation and Federação Portuguesa de Futebol have signed a formal agreement for the Super Eagles and A Seleção to clash in a prestige senior team friendly at the Estádio José Alvalade in Lisbon on Thursday, November 17. Nigeria’s Super Eagles have won the Africa Cup of Nations on three […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica