Red Devils may sack Solskjaer this week

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might have managed Manchester  United for the last time as the club’s hierarchy considers his position.

The Manchester Evening News understands the club hierarchy is giving serious consideration to dismissing Solskjaer before United’s next game at Tottenham on Saturday. United have failed to respond for comment on the manager’s position.

United players are understood to have been kept inside Old Trafford for two hours after the final whistle of the 5-0 humiliation by Liverpool on Sunday.

United have suffered five defeats in their last nine games and are without a win in their last four Premier League matches. Sunday’s 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool was United’s worst ever home defeat to their biggest rivals.

It is understood United players are on a day off ahead of preparations for the Spurs fixture. United have a rare free midweek due to their elimination from the League Cup by West Ham last month.

United rewarded Solskjaer for presiding over ‘clear progress’ last season with a new three-year contract in July but their form has plummeted this term amid the expectation of a title challenge.

In the aftermath of the Liverpool debacle, Solskjaer maintained the squad was on course to succeed under his management.

“I do believe in myself, I do believe that I am getting close to what I want with the club. I think what we’ve done, what I’ve seen, the development, of course the results lately haven’t been good enough, it’s hands up and that brings doubt in anyone’s mind probably.

“But I’ve got to keep strong and I do believe in what we’ve been doing, the coaching staff, the players. Today’s rock bottom, low in confidence.

“Next week is Tottenham away, it’s a Champions League game Atalanta, the next team who visits us is Man City. We have to look forward, sort our frames of mind out and make sure we go into the next training session in the right frame of mind.”

The MEN revealed former Inter Milan and Chelsea coach Antonio Conte is open to taking over as Solskjaer’s replacement but has reservations over the Red Devils’ structure.

