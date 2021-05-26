Sports

Red Devils seek glory as Europa League final airs on StarTimes

Manchester United’s hope for glory in 2020/21 will be decided on Wednesday May, 26 when they face Samuel Chukwueze’s Villareal in the Europa league Final. The match will air exclusively, live and in HD on StarTimes World Football channel at 8pm. The match is one of the peak in European football until UEFA Euro 2020 begins in June live on StarTimes. All matches will air on StarTimes basic bouquet at N1700 monthly (antenna users) or smart bouquet at N2200 (dish users). Nigeria’s Samuel Chukwueze has handed Villarreal a massive boost ahead of their Europa League final clash as he returns to training. Chukwueze was stretchered off in Villarreal’s semi-final clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium early this month. Emery, however, confirmed he could feature against United on Wednesday. The Nigerian international has registered five assists and scored one goal in the Europa League this season.

