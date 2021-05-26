Red Devils seek glory as Europa League final airs on StarTimes

Manchester United’s hope for glory in 2020/21 will be decided on Wednesday May, 26 when they face Samuel Chukwueze’s Villareal in the Europa league Final. The match will air exclusively, live and in HD on StarTimes World Football channel at 8pm. The match is one of the peak in European football until UEFA Euro 2020 begins in June live on StarTimes. All matches will air on StarTimes basic bouquet at N1700 monthly (antenna users) or smart bouquet at N2200 (dish users). Nigeria’s Samuel Chukwueze has handed Villarreal a massive boost ahead of their Europa League final clash as he returns to training. Chukwueze was stretchered off in Villarreal’s semi-final clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium early this month. Emery, however, confirmed he could feature against United on Wednesday. The Nigerian international has registered five assists and scored one goal in the Europa League this season.
Related Articles
La Liga: Messi scores on record appearance as Barca denied by last-gasp Cadiz equaliser
Lionel Messi scored on his club-record 506th La Liga appearance but Barcelona could only bounce back from their Champions League defeat by Paris St-Germain with a draw against Cadiz. Messi’s first-half penalty after Pedri was felled was cancelled out by Alex Fernandez’s last-minute penalty. Cadiz’s equaliser, from their only shot on goal, ended Barca’s […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Why I dumped Nigeria for England – Saka
Arsenal winger, Bukayo Saka, has stated reasons why he dumped Nigeria for England the country of his birth after he got his first senior England call-up earlier this week. Saka has represented England in several age grade competitions but was expected to make a decision either to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Basketball: Nigerian centre, Michael Ojo, dies in Serbia
Nigerian basketball player Michael Ojo died of a heart attack during an individual training session in the Serbian capital on Friday, his former club Red Star Belgrade said in a statement on its official website. “It is with great sadness we hereby inform the public that our former centre Michael Ojo passed away at […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)