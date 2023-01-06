Red-hot Awoniyi charges teammates to push harder for survival

Nottingham Forest man of the moment Taiwo Awoniyi has said they are yet to reach the level they wanted and they will continue to press hard. The newly promoted club defeated Southampton by a lone goal at the St Mary’s Stadium on Wednesday with Nigeria’s Super Eagles forward scoring the only goal of the game.

While speaking to the club’s website, the former Union Berlin attacker was elated about the present position of the club but believed they can get better. “We’ve been looking for this for a long time and the gaffer was saying to us that we have to improve our away form and we’re happy to have the three points. “You have to work hard in every game in the Premier League and you’ll see the results if you keep going and keep fighting.

“We’re still in the process of becoming the team we want to be and we can’t stop now we’re out of the bottom three. We have to keep going, keep believing and fight for each other. “It was a good press from the team for the goal, Brennan was brilliant with his energy and speed to get the ball into the box and I just had to be there to finish,” he said.

