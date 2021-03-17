Red-hot Iheanacho vows to improve

Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho is not ready to slow as he promised to work hard to sustain his newfound form. The forward scored a hat trick to help Leicester City demolish Sheffield United 5-0 on Sunday which took his tally to 10 goals across all competitions this season. However, Iheanacho hopes to score more goals for the Foxes and appreciated the club management for the opportunity afforded to him to showcase his talent.

“I thank my team-mates, the gaffer, all the Leicester City staff, the owners for giving me the opportunity, and my team-mates for helping me keep going and get to this level. I’m really happy and delighted,” Iheanacho told LCFC TV. “We pressed them, we counter-pressed them, and we got the ball and put the balls in the net. It was a really lovely Sunday for us. “That’s what happens when three strikers play in the same game.

I think it was on for us today. It wasn’t really coming in the first half. “I’ve had a few chances, we got a goal, but in the second half, everywhere opened up for us. We were all over them. “Hopefully, I will get more – more goals and more hat-tricks. I need to concentrate now on the performances. “That’s the most important thing, improving myself in training, and improving in the things I don’t do better, so improving in all aspects, in all areas, in training, to improve game by game and hopefully they will keep coming and hopefully we’ll get to the top.”

