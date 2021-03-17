Sports

Red-hot Iheanacho vows to improve

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho is not ready to slow as he promised to work hard to sustain his newfound form. The forward scored a hat trick to help Leicester City demolish Sheffield United 5-0 on Sunday which took his tally to 10 goals across all competitions this season. However, Iheanacho hopes to score more goals for the Foxes and appreciated the club management for the opportunity afforded to him to showcase his talent.

“I thank my team-mates, the gaffer, all the Leicester City staff, the owners for giving me the opportunity, and my team-mates for helping me keep going and get to this level. I’m really happy and delighted,” Iheanacho told LCFC TV. “We pressed them, we counter-pressed them, and we got the ball and put the balls in the net. It was a really lovely Sunday for us. “That’s what happens when three strikers play in the same game.

I think it was on for us today. It wasn’t really coming in the first half. “I’ve had a few chances, we got a goal, but in the second half, everywhere opened up for us. We were all over them. “Hopefully, I will get more – more goals and more hat-tricks. I need to concentrate now on the performances. “That’s the most important thing, improving myself in training, and improving in the things I don’t do better, so improving in all aspects, in all areas, in training, to improve game by game and hopefully they will keep coming and hopefully we’ll get to the top.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Bolt tests positive for COVID-19 days after celebrating 34th birthday

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Usain Bolt has tested positive for coronavirus just days after partying with guests including England star Raheem Sterling for his 34th birthday in Jamaica, according to reports in the country.   Nationwide90fm, a radio station in Jamaica, reports that the greatest sprinter of all time has contracted the disease and will spend time in self-isolation […]
Sports

Arsenal sign Atlético’s Thomas Partey after paying £45m release clause

Posted on Author Reporter

*Torreira joins Atlético on loan, Guendouzi goes to Hertha Berlin Arsenal have completed the signing of Thomas Partey from Atlético Madrid after a dramatic day in which they met his £45m release fee with hours to spare before the transfer deadline, securing a player Mikel Arteta hopes will transform his midfield. Partey has signed a four-year contract […]
Sports

Fulham lose to Cardiff, still reach Championship play-off final

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fulham withstood a gutsy fightback from Cardiff to reach the Championship play-off final despite losing the second leg of their semi-final. Cardiff won 2-1 on the night at Craven Cottage courtesy of goals from Curtis Nelson and Lee Tomlin, as Neeskens Kebano levelled for Fulham moments after Nelson’s headed opener, reports the BBC. But […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica