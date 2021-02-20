Sports

Red-hot Kwara Utd dare Rangers in Enugu

Kwara United are the most inform team of the Nigeria Professional Football League as they have only lost one game after 10 matches of the season. The signing of former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dele Aiyenugba, has improved the lot of a team which battled relegation last season and they will be going to Enugu to face Rangers International in one of the MatchDay 11 games scheduled for various centres across the country.

According to the striker of the club, Michael Ohanu, their target at the start of the season is to get a continental ticket and will continue to work towards it. “Playing against Rangers in Enugu is not going to be easy, but we have faced tough opponents this season and in Enugu, we are going to approach the game the same way we have been approaching others this season,” he said.

“I am enjoying my game likewise all the other members of the team. I will say the presence of seniorman (Aiyenugba) has really helped the team especially in the defence. “We are going to Enugu and see how we can get the maximum points or at least a draw to maintain our position at the top of the table.” Wikki Tourists had an accident on their way to Uyo on Thursday for their game against Dakkada, although no casualty as the team bus was razed by fire, and it is left to be seen if the game will still hold on Sunday.

Akwa United will be home against Plateau United while Nasarawa United will be seeking another away win in their game against Jigawa Golden Stars. Troubled MFM will be looking for their first win in five games as they play at home to bottom side, Adamawa United as Kano Pillars keep a date with Lobi Stars in Markurdi. Other matches will see FC IfeanyiUbah playing at home against Katsina United, Heartland traveling to Akure to play against Sunshine Stars with resurgent Abia Warriors hosting Warri Wolves as they continue to move up the table. The game between Rivers United and Enyimba has been postponed as the two powerhouses will be playing against each other in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup.

