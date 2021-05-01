Red-hot Nwankwo can delay Inter’s party

Inter could claim their first Serie A title since 2010 if they win at Crotone today but the Nerazzuri are not oblivious of the capacity of a certain Nigerian in Pitagorici’s ranks, Simy Nwankwo, to delay the party with a stunning performance for the hosts.

If Inter win and second-placed Atalanta fail to claim all three points at Sassuolo on Sunday, the coach Antonio Conte’s men will claim their 19th Serie A title with four games to go. However, though sitting at the base of the Serie A table, Crotone are also aware that a loss in the tie may mean immediate relegation to Serie B. So, they have a reason to fight for their own dear lives too with Nwankwo being at the vanguard of such battle. It has been a difficult season for the Red and Blue after they claimed paltry 18 points from 33 matches, an abysmal result that has kept them at the bottom of the table for the large part of the season.

However, it is surprising to know that in the middle of seething crisis at the club, their Nigerian striker Nwankwo has been flourishing with sublime individual performances. Nwankwo , last weekend, set a new record for a Nigerian striker in a single season in one of Europe’s top leagues with his 19th league goal to overtake Yakubu’s Aiyegbeni’s 17 goal record set in 2011-12 The 28-year-old striker is on an impressive run of 12 goals in nine league games and his new double, his fifth of the season, scored on Saturday against Parma, has enabled him to claim a double record.

With 29 goals in the Calcio, Nwankwo has now scored 29 goals in his Serie A career — wiping the record set by another Super Eagles striker , Obafemi Martins, who until now was the top Nigerian scorer in the Italian league with 28 goals for Inter Milan between 2002 and 2006. Certainly, Nwankwo hasn’t got the deserving accolades but the lanky forward has proved he has the capacity to deliver even against big sides. Among some of the teams that have been on the receiving end of Simy’s strikes this season is Napoli (2), Juventus (1), Lazio (2), Torino (2), Atalanta (1), which shows he’s not a flat-track bully. He isn’t bothered about the lack of adequate praise for his effort but he reveled in self-adulation when he told an Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla that he was aware of his strong points and uses them well.

“I may not be the most technically refined, for some I am even poor: it is not a problem,” Simy said “I’m Simy, I’m almost two metres tall and this gives me advantages and disadvantages as well. With my feet and my head I reach where others can’t, but in the tight spaces I know I’m not Messi. When I get the ball, I have to hit it.” Inter stopped him in the reverse fixture at San Siro earlier in the season but Nwankwo could become a different proposition at the Stadio Ezio Scida today.

Like this: Like Loading...