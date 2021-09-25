Red-hot Osimhen looks to continue form as Napoli host Cagliari

When Napoli smashed their transfer record to bring Victor Osimhen to the Diego Maradona Stadium last term, many pundits questioned the $96m price tag and their scepticism was further fueled by a paltry 10 goals the striker returned in his debut season. A combination of injury and COVID-19 largely affected his strides last term but that did not deter his critics from sustaining the question around his quality to justify the huge money the club spent to acquire his services. However, many of them are having a change of heart now following the blistering way the striker has started the new season.

He attracted huge attention to himself with incredible pre-season showing when he scored whopping eight goals in just three matches and has followed that up with sublime efforts as the season entered Match Day Five this weekend. Although he opened the season on a bad note after collecting a red card in Napoli’s 2-0 win over Venezia which earned him a two-match suspension.

The ban was reduced consequent upon an appeal by his club and the striker has now become one of the hottest strikers in Europe since then. Osimhen has scored five times in just three matches in seven days after hitting a brace in the 2-2 draw at Leicester City in the Europa Cup and followed that up with a strike in the 4-0 bashing of Udinese on Sunday. He scored his first brace of the new Serie A season on Thursday when Napoli raced to the top of the table with another 4-0 win at Sampdoria. “I’m really happy,” said Osimhen after his brace on Thursday. “It was important for me to start the season well and I want to thank the coach for his confidence in me. I’m honoured to play for this club. “Last year I had Covid and then got a bad injury. I’m in good shape this season.

“I’m training consistently and I’m listening to the advice the coach gives me and the help I get from the team. “I’m pleased with what I’m doing but I know I need to continue working hard. We all need to continue down this track.” He is expected to lead the line when the Napolitanos host Cagliari on Sunday and his fans will expect the striker to light up the Stadio Diego Maradona with his goals.

His manager Luciano Spalletti has backed him to continue his good ride. “Victor is doing well and working hard for every ball,” he said. “He finishes his chances very well. I think we did well to read the game, both when there were challenges and when there were more positive moments. “We did well to stand firm during the tough moments and then kick on when we had the ball.”

Like this: Like Loading...