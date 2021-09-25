Back Page Columnist

Red-hot Osimhen looks to continue form as Napoli host Cagliari

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

When Napoli smashed their transfer record to bring Victor Osimhen to the Diego Maradona Stadium last term, many pundits questioned the $96m price tag and their scepticism was further fueled by a paltry 10 goals the striker returned in his debut season. A combination of injury and COVID-19 largely affected his strides last term but that did not deter his critics from sustaining the question around his quality to justify the huge money the club spent to acquire his services. However, many of them are having a change of heart now following the blistering way the striker has started the new season.

He attracted huge attention to himself with incredible pre-season showing when he scored whopping eight goals in just three matches and has followed that up with sublime efforts as the season entered Match Day Five this weekend. Although he opened the season on a bad note after collecting a red card in Napoli’s 2-0 win over Venezia which earned him a two-match suspension.

The ban was reduced consequent upon an appeal by his club and the striker has now become one of the hottest strikers in Europe since then. Osimhen has scored five times in just three matches in seven days after hitting a brace in the 2-2 draw at Leicester City in the Europa Cup and followed that up with a strike in the 4-0 bashing of Udinese on Sunday. He scored his first brace of the new Serie A season on Thursday when Napoli raced to the top of the table with another 4-0 win at Sampdoria. “I’m really happy,” said Osimhen after his brace on Thursday. “It was important for me to start the season well and I want to thank the coach for his confidence in me. I’m honoured to play for this club. “Last year I had Covid and then got a bad injury. I’m in good shape this season.

“I’m training consistently and I’m listening to the advice the coach gives me and the help I get from the team. “I’m pleased with what I’m doing but I know I need to continue working hard. We all need to continue down this track.” He is expected to lead the line when the Napolitanos host Cagliari on Sunday and his fans will expect the striker to light up the Stadio Diego Maradona with his goals.

His manager Luciano Spalletti has backed him to continue his good ride. “Victor is doing well and working hard for every ball,” he said. “He finishes his chances very well. I think we did well to read the game, both when there were challenges and when there were more positive moments. “We did well to stand firm during the tough moments and then kick on when we had the ball.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Back Page Columnist

Pochettino counts on Mbappe to shoot down stubborn Lille

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino will welcome superstar Neymar to his starting lineup when they take on Lille in a mouthwatering top-of-the-table clash on Saturday but the Argentine coach will rely more on Kylian Mbappe to keep carrying his team’s burden. Neymar has seen his influence significantly reduced largely due to fitness reasons but Mbappe, in […]
Back Page Columnist

Nothing works? No, something works

Posted on Author KASSIM AFEGBUA

There is this popular saying in Nigeria that nothing works, as a testament to failed promises, failed leadership and poor performance in governance for years immemorial.   References are easily made to the backwardness of Nigeria when it ought to have left its present primitive terminus to a more robust, developmentprone and growth economy given […]
Back Page Columnist

Magu and the fate of a nation

Posted on Author KASSIM AFEGBUA

The major news item in Nigeria today has to do with Ibrahim Magu and his handling of the EFCC with respect to discharging his responsibilities. Even when there were reports of an ambush against Nigeria Military by the insurgents, and over 36 soldiers were reportedly missing, it didn’t attract the kind of attention that Mr. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica