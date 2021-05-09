Red-hot Osimhen scores brace in Napoli win

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, continued in his rich vein of form as he scored a brace while bagging an assist in Napoli’s 4-1 defeat of Spezia in the Italian Serie A game played on Saturday.

The former Lille of France striker has begun to show the form that prompted Gennaro Gattuso to secure his signature from France at the start of the season.

Osimhen was afforded his 21st league appearance for Napoli and he utilized the opportunity to continue his impressive performances.

After scoring in each of his previous three games, the attacker again shone against the Little Eagles, bagging his first brace for the Parthenopeans in a competitive game.

His effort helped Napoli to return to winning ways after playing out a draw in their last league outing against Cagliari.

The Parthenopeans hit the ground running in Saturday’s encounter with Osimhen spearheading the attack, and he came close to opening the scoring as early as the 12th minute when he fired a fine shot but narrowly missed the target.

Three minutes later, Napoli got the opener when Piotr Zielinski unleashed his effort past goalkeeper Ivan Provedel.

Osimhen doubled the lead in the 23rd minute, benefitting from Zielinski’s assist while scoring his second in the encounter moments before the end of the first half with a well-struck effort after he was set up by Lorenzo Insigne.

After the restart, Spezia made every effort to try and come back into the game with Roberto Piccoli reducing the deficit in the 64th minute.

Hirving Lozano, however, sealed the victory for the Parthenopeans in the 79th minute after an assist from Osimhen.

Osimhen featured for 83 minutes before he was replaced by Andrea Petagna and will hope to help his side continue in winning ways when they take on Udinese in their next league game on May 11.

The attacker has now scored 10 goals and provided three assists in 27 appearances across all competitions this season.

Meanwhile, forgotten Super Eagles striker, Isaac Success, ended his 30-month goal drought with the second goal in Watford’s 2-0 win over Andre Ayew’s Swansea City in a Championship game.

The Nigeria striker who made his 10th league appearance of the season on Saturday found the back of the net with three minutes remaining in Saturday’s encounter, to double Watford’s lead after Andre Gray opened the scoring in the 56th minut

Like this: Like Loading...