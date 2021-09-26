Sports

Red-hot Osimhen to continue form against Cagliari

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, will on Sunday hope to continue his rich vein of form when his club, Napoli take on Cagliari in the Italian Serie A.

 

Seeking to prolong their perfect start to the season, leaders Napoli welcome struggling Cagliari to Stadio Maradona on Sunday.

 

 

While the visitors are still searching for a first league win of the 2021-22 campaign, the Azzurri have been brushing off all-comers with a series of impressive performances and results.

 

Once more scoring twice in either half, as they did versus Udinese just three days earlier, Napoli surged back to the top of the table in the early throes of a potential seasonlong scrap for the Scudetto with the Milan clubs, Roma and even old rivals Juventus, who they beat 2-1 earlier this month.

 

Netting 14 times in five league games – while conceding only two – demonstrates how successful Spalletti has been at ensuring a smooth transition from predecessor Gennaro Gattuso’s turbulent reign, and centreforward Victor Osimhen has finally established himself as a striker to be feared across the peninsula, following a troubled first year at the club.

 

Osimhen has scored five times in his last three outings, so will be keen to feast upon Cagliari’s porous rearguard this Sunday as he seeks to push out in front of the many Capocannoniere contenders this term.

 

Following a scintillating start to life under Luciano Spalletti, this weekend, Napoli could win each of their first six games of a Serie A season for just the second time in their illustrious history – a feat only surpassed during the 2017-18 campaign, when they won the first eight.

 

Still unbeaten in all competitions, having also drawn with Leicester City in the Europa League, the Partenopei enjoyed their latest success at the expense of Sampdoria earlier this week – recording a second consecutive 4-0 win in the process.

 

Cagliari are, in fact, unbeaten in their last two away games against Napoli, but have lost 15 of their last 20 encounters in Serie A – a more accurate reflection of the gulf in their relative stature during recent years.

