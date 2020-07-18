Back Page Columnist

Red-hot Rashford to shoot down Blues

•As Man United, Chelsea clash in FA Cup semis

It has been quite amazing the way Manchester United attack has flourished this term and to many watchers, English forward Marcus Rashford especially has been an ample example of how a player can develop under the weight of expectation and that is what Chelsea will find out when they arrive Old Trafford for the semifinal of the FA Cup tomorrow (Sunday). Chelsea coach Frank Lampard on Friday echoed the danger Manchester United front three of Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Rashford could pose for his side tomorrow, rallying his men to do everything to stop the rampaging trio.

“We know they are playing well, they’ve got a very, very potent front three, probably the most potent front three in the country, in terms of pure numbers and goals,” Lampard admitted. Youngster Greenwood has hugged the headlines in recent days for his sublime showing for the Red Devils but Rashford has also continued to teach his apprentice some lessons on maturity on the field of play. That he showed abundantly in their 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Thursday; not only because he scored the opener for the Reds but he used his all-round performance and strong mentality to force his side from a difficult position to victory. Rashford is slowly being groomed as the future of the club. The way the 22-year-old has played this season has proven how much he has blossomed as a key player for the team.

The team is currently fifth place in the Premier League and has won the last five out of their six bouts. The former English Super Cup winner has been aggressive on the field with the way he creates opportunities for himself and his teammates. Per BT Sport, Rashford described their patient yet aggressive pace on the field as one of their strengths.

“I am trying to be clever inside the box and find half a yard to get a shot off,” Rashford told Manchester Evening News. The young star has been phenomenal throughout the season and has a total of 22 goals and 11 assists this season. “It’s the pattern of play that we do before that’s the positive. It’s what we’ve been improving on and it’s the reason we’ve been scoring so many goals in the last few games.” His teammate Bruno Fernandes underscored the striker ’s prowess when he declared him the most talented of the bunch. “I will choose Rashford because I think what Rashford has is pace, amazing pace, but with amazing quality.

It’s difficult sometimes going at that velocity to have the quality to do the right things, you know. To choose the right time to shoot, to pass, to skill. I will choose Rashy for sure. He surprised me a lot. Of course, I already knew his qualities, because he is one of the best young players in the world for me. I think I will choose Rashy because for me this [pace] is one of the best qualities he has,” he said. Chelsea have been at the receiving end of his talent this season already after he scored two goals in the 4-0 annihilation at Old Trafford early in the season and his all-round contribution in the 2-0 win at the Stamford Bridge in the reverse fixture of their EPL ties and all eyes will be on him today to continue that trend.

