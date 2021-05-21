News Top Stories

Red meat intake raises colorectal cancer risk

A new research has shown that several non-genetic factors, including greater red meat intake, heavier alcohol use and lower educational attainment, are associated with an increase in colorectal cancer in people under 50. These were the results of a new paper in JNCI Cancer Spectrum, published by the Oxford University Press. Colorectal cancer, also known as bowel cancer, colon cancer, or rectal cancer, was any cancer that affected the colon and rectum. Researchers had observed the rise of colorectal cancer, particularly among people born since the 1960s in studies from the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. During the same period.

there had been major changes in diets among younger generations across the developing world. Such changes include decreases in consumption of fruits, non-potato vegetables, and calcium-rich dairy sources. This was with an increase in processed foods (meats, pizza, macaroni and cheese, etc.) and soft drinks. Average nutrient intakes of fibre, foliate, and calcium among the U.S. population were also lower than recommended. In the U.S., incidence rates of early onset colorectal cancer had nearly doubled between 1992 and 2013 (from 8.6 to 13.1 per 100,000), with most of this increase due to early-onset cancers of the rectum. Approximately, one in 10 diagnoses of colorectal cancer in this country occurred in people under 50.

