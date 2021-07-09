Business

Red Star Express reports 68% drop in profit

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Red Star Express Plc has posted a 68 per cent drop in profit after tax for the full year ended March 31, 2021. According to a report obtained from the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), the group’s profit after tax stood at N150.065 million for the full year ended March 31, 2021 as against N468.989 million posted in 2020, representing a drop of 68 per cent. The group’s profit before tax declined by 70.56 per cent to N220.792 million in 2021, from N750.080 million in 2020. Revenue stood at N9.458 billion from N10.548 billion in 2020, accounting for a decrease of 10.33 per cent.

Cost of sales was N7.120 billion against N7.863 billion posted in 2020. Based on the results, the board has recommended a dividend payment of 15 kobo per share (five kobo cash payment and 10 kobo bonus in proportion of 33 shares to one). If the recommendation for dividend is approved, the dividend will be posted on 23rd September 2021 to all shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members at the close of business on 3rd September, 2021.

Red Star reported pre-tax profits of N98.53 million in 2020 Q3 compared to N156.66 million recorded in the same period in 2019 a 37.10 per cent decline. Revenue declined to N2.6 billion, -0.9 per cent from N2.623 billion in 2019. On nine months period the group recorded a loss after tax of N2.438 million from a profit after tax of N377.520 million in 2019.profit before tax stood at N14.050 million year to date as against N555.177 million in 2019. According to market analysts, noting that total operating expenses increased marginally, a cursory look at the results indicates that the company sold less with higher costs of sales compared to the corresponding period of 2019 – appearing to be the major contributory factor to the significant decline of 37.10 per cent pre-tax profits recorded by the company in 2020 Q3.

Our Reporters

