Red Star reiterates commitment to female inclusion

Red Star Express Plc, one of Nigeria’s logistics companies, has said that it is committed to women’s growth into higher positions in the organisation. This was reiterated by the Head, Corporate Resources/Company Secretary, Mrs Frances Akpomuka, during the company’s partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on ‘The Nigeria2Equal Gender Program’ targeted at reducing gender gaps across employment and entrepreneurship in the Nigerian private sector.

“As a company, we understand the benefits of diversity not only at board level but throughout the company. We are committed to ensuring that we actualise the growth potentials of women into managerial positions and maximise their contributions to the company’s ecosystem. Gender equality is not a partisan issue; it is not even just a woman’s issue, neither is it just a man’s issue.

It is a societal issue. We are in this together,” she said. The programme is the first multi-stakeholder country project focused on ensuring equality within Nigerian companies. It is organised into three components, i.e. research, peer learning platform and firm-level support to companies. The Regional Gender Lead Africa (IFC) Anne Njambi Kabugi, stated that the ‘Nigeria2Equal Gender Programme’ objective is to work with the private sector to reduce gender gaps across employment and entrepreneurship. The approach combines in-depth client work with peer earning to share best practices and creat

