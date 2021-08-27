Business

Red Star reiterates commitment to female inclusion

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Red Star Express Plc, one of Nigeria’s logistics companies, has said that it is committed to women’s growth into higher positions in the organisation. This was reiterated by the Head, Corporate Resources/Company Secretary, Mrs Frances Akpomuka, during the company’s partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) on ‘The Nigeria2Equal Gender Program’ targeted at reducing gender gaps across employment and entrepreneurship in the Nigerian private sector.

“As a company, we understand the benefits of diversity not only at board level but throughout the company. We are committed to ensuring that we actualise the growth potentials of women into managerial positions and maximise their contributions to the company’s ecosystem. Gender equality is not a partisan issue; it is not even just a woman’s issue, neither is it just a man’s issue.

It is a societal issue. We are in this together,” she said. The programme is the first multi-stakeholder country project focused on ensuring equality within Nigerian companies. It is organised into three components, i.e. research, peer learning platform and firm-level support to companies. The Regional Gender Lead Africa (IFC) Anne Njambi Kabugi, stated that the ‘Nigeria2Equal Gender Programme’ objective is to work with the private sector to reduce gender gaps across employment and entrepreneurship. The approach combines in-depth client work with peer earning to share best practices and creat

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

IMF to keep 2021 global growth forecast at 6%

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem with agency

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is projecting, this month, that global growth for 2021 will be about six per cent, the same as forecast in April, but with some countries growing faster and others more slowly, IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, said yesterday. According to Reuters, Georgieva, who disclosed this while speaking at an online […]
Business

Lennart Krech talks about his journey and garnering success

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lennart Krech, a young entrepreneur of German origin, talks about his hurdles and the work he had to put in to overcome them. Lennart Krech, a young and successful entrepreneur originating from Germany, had to take the long and hard road to find success. After going through years of struggling while starting his own […]
Business

Uber drivers are workers not self employed, UK Supreme Court rules

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ride hailing taxi app firm Uber must classify its drivers as workers rather than self-employed, the UK’s Supreme Court has ruled. The decision means tens of thousands of Uber drivers are set to be entitled to minimum wage and holiday pay. The ruling could leave Uber facing a hefty compensation bill, and have wider […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica