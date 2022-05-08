Redbutterflydude’s Advice To Up And Coming Actors

News

Rising actor cum comedian, Uko Emmanuel a.k.a Redbutterflydude is spreading his tentacles where the Nigerian entertainment scene is concerned. Since he made his acting debut, the Cell Biology and Genetics graduate of the University of Lagos has not looked back in his quest to become a household name in the Nigerian entertainment circuit.

The actor, who recently delved into creating comedy skits has featured in quite a number of movies including “Oko Mummy”, “Demoosha” among others. He has also done some comedy skits with the likes of Mr Macaroni, Broda Shaggi, The Cute Abiola, and Nosa ‘Baba’ Rex among others.

Commenting on his steady rise in the industry, Redbutterflydude said “I’m an influencer who has worked with so many different brands to bring their products to the light.”

He’s not just an Instagram comedian, but also an actor, scriptwriter, and content creator. On the story behind his nickname, the jovial entertainer explained that “the red colour signifies the importance and the butterfly in science is an insect that grows within different stages, meaning that people should not be afraid to spread their wings and take flight. I’m gonna allow my wings to take me places I’ve never been. I’m gonna flutter and flutter as I navigate towards where the sweetest nectar lies.”

Redbutterflydude, who identifies as sapiosexual, began creating comedy skits in 2019 and is currently planning on taking culinary lessons, advises rising actors to be consistent in whatever they are doing.

He said; “passion is like an investment. Young artistes should be consistent with living. Many do not see it so, but passion is an investment. The more you keep doing what you love doing, the more you are investing in yourself, because you become better each day, and a day will surely come when your passion will speak for you. When you invest into what you love doing, over time it brings reward beyond your wildest imagination.”

Born October 21, Redbutterflydude originally hails from the Southeastern part of Nigeria. He obtained a Bachelors Degree in Cell Biology and Genetics from the University of Lagos. He also has a degree in leadership and team development from the International Business Management Institute, Berlin, Germany 2019. He proceeded to bag a Master’s Degree (marine biology) in the same university where he graduated in 2022 as the best graduating student of Marine Biology.

 

