Rededicate yourselves to Allah, pray for Nigeria, Gbajabiamila tells Muslims

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged Muslims to rededicate themselves to their creator and pray for the country during this period of Eid-el-Kabir. Gbajabiamila said the need for prayers became more pressing at this time that the coronavirus pandemic was ravaging the world, including Nigeria. The speaker said with fervent prayers, Nigeria would be able to surmount the numerous challenges bedevilling the country, including insecurity.

In a Sallah message by his spokesman Lanre Lasisi, the speaker also urged Nigerians, irrespective of their differ ences, to embrace one another and be united for the progress of the country. He called on religious leaders to preach unity and peaceful coexistence among the citizens at this time and always.

He further urged Muslims to imbibe the virtues of selflessness, generosity, brotherliness and accommodating nature of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW). Gbajabiamila used the opportunity to call on leaders to keep their contracts with the Nigerian people as that was the only way they can make meaningful impact in the lives of the citizens.

