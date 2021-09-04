Redeem N10bn IDPs pledge, Plateau APC Elders’ Council appeals to FG

Musa Pam, Jos

The Plateau State All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders’ Council has appealed to the Federal Government to as matter of urgency redeem the pledge of N10 billion it made to the state for the rebuilding and resettlement of the IDPs as well as reconciliation processes.

The Elders also appeals to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the National Emergency Management Agency to hasten the process of presentation of relief materials to alleviate and ease the suffering of the affected victims and communities.

Addressing a press conference in Jos through the Spokesman Arch. Pam Dung Gyang the elders called on Governor Simon Lalong to revisit and dust its transition committee report, so as to identify citizens of Plateau State that were hitherto trained abroad by the last administration on security and intelligence gathering, to be reabsorbed into the Operation Rainbow to complement the recently trained 3,000 vigilantes.

The elders council also called on the security agencies to present the perpetrators of the heinous acts for immediate prosecution so that justice will be served to all who are affected.

