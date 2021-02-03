News

Redeem your dwindling Image, cooperate governance profile – Aggrieved NSITF staff tell Ngige

Stakeholders at the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has asked the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige to take immediate steps to rewrite the wrongs inflicted on the Executive Directors, some management staff and other stakeholders in the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) to save the organisation from been further vandalized by some greed personalities who are not interested in the growth and sustainability of the parastatal because this is the only employees’ compensation organisation.
The stakeholders in an open letter addressed to Ngige and signed by one Mohammed Sule observed that minister’s image has dwindled because of his poor handling of the NSITF saga and other issues in the Ministry of Labour.
The aggrieved stakeholders, who lauded achievement of Ngige as governor of Anambra State, however, regret that the minister’s corporate governance profile as illustrated by the alleged shabby handling of the NSITF saga has taken a beating and urged him to act fast to correct the perception.
“The first breach of corporate governance standards you generously committed was the suspension of the EXCO and some management staff of NSITF on July 2, 2020 without recourse to the Board of the Fund, except probably the Chairman, Prince Austin Enajemo-Esire, who you imported to replace Chief Frank Kokori, who you rejected.
“It is very wrong for a supervisory Ministry or a Minister to hijack the role of the board, to the surprise of board members and stakeholders that are represented on the board. This suggests impunity and supervisory rascality that do not have place in the corporate governance lexicon.
“Under the law, this action alone had rendered null and void the subsequent investigations you ordered, as the power to investigate the malfeasances of the Management, if any, resides in the Board, not in the Minister. It is appalling that the Board had to read your decisions and actions on the pages of newspapers, like other Nigerians,” the letter said in part.

