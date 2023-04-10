Redeem your name with Imo, Kogi elections, group tells INEC

A group, Imo Youths for a New Nigeria (IYNN), has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to redeem itself by correcting the mistakes of the February and March 2023 general election through the conduct of a credible governorship election in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa states on November 11. At a press conference in Owerri, theImoStatecapital, whileanalysing theoutcome of the 2023 presidential, National Assembly, governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections, the group said INEC failed to meet the expectations of millions of Nigerians. The leader of the group, Chidiebube Okeoma, said that the electoral umpire must utilize the window of the November 11 governorship elections in Imo, Kogi and Bayelsa states to “right its wrongs”. Okeoma said that with the manner in which the just concluded elections were held, many Nigerians have lost interest in the country’s democracy. The activist said that INEC gave Nigerians false hope with the promise that it was going to conduct a credible election but ended up conducting the most “flawed election since 1999.” Okeoma said: “The 2023 general election didn’t meet the expectations of millions of Nigerians. From votebuying to partisanship on the part of INEC staff and security agents, to hijacking of electoral materials, mutilation of election results, violation of the 2022 Electoral Act as amended, voter intimidation and suppression, to the brazen deployment of thuggery and electoral violence, the whole process was below standard.”

