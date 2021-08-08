Faith

Redeemed Church donates dialysis center to OOUTH

The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has donated a dialysis center, named after the General Overseer of the church, Enoch and Folu Adeboye, as a form of corporate social responsibility for the wellbeing of the people, as well as the development of the state’s health sector.

 

Speaking at the commissioning of the centre located at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital, Sagamu, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun urged other churches and development partners to collaborate with the government to provide healthcare services in order to guarantee the wellness and welfare of the people.

 

Represented by his Deputy, Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Governor Abiodun noted that his administration would continue to initiate impactful policies and programmes towards improving the health status of the people.

“We will continue to build on infrastructure to support and help improve the wellbeing of our people through employment generation, poverty alleviation and food security.

We have renovated our health facilities and built new ones, trained and employed more medical personnel across all cadres in the health sector,” he said.

He applauded the RCCG for being a worthy partner particularly in the last two years of his administration, saying it shows the private sector is also into the partnership programme especially in the health sector. In her remarks, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Tomi Coker, appreciated RCCG for the unflinching support to the state government, saying the gesture shows the good relationship between the government and religious based organisations.

 

Also speaking, the Intercontinental Overseer, Christian Social Responsibility, Pastor Idowu Iluyomade, said the dialysis centre has three dialysis machines, one medical water reserve osmosis purification system and a 30kva generator, noting that the new kidney centre was the second to be commissioned in the state.

 

In his response, the Akarigbo of Remoland, HRM Oba Babatunde Ajayi, called on other spirited-individuals and corporate organisations to support the present administration in its ‘Building our Future Together’ agenda, saying the centre would assist in reducing the number of people with chronic kidney disease.

 

In her welcome address, the acting Chief Medical Director, (CMD) OOUTH, Dr. Oluwabunmi Fatungase, said the donation of the centre would help provide affordable care for infectious disease patients who want exclusive care.

