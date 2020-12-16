Redefining possibilities as maiden Abuja Fringe festival begins

The stage is set maiden edition of the Abuja Fringe Festival is scheduled to open tomorrow.

The four-day festival represents a gathering of participants and partners from across the globe to celebrate diverse forms of arts across Africa virtually and physically in this hybrid edition of the festival.

There will be four days of film screenings, conversations, dance, theatre, workshops, panel discussions, book reading, art exhibitions, and lots more across multiple venues. Some of the highlights of the festival which ends on Sunday December 20, include the Nollywood Yesterday Film Screenings and Conversations with Ego Boyo and Charles Novia where two fantastic movies from the 2000’s (‘Keepin Faith’ and ‘Missing Angel’) will be screened. According to the organisers, the screenings will culminate in a conversation with the filmmakers on Sunday 20th December.

“We also have some festival programs that will focus on learning through a series of conversations, workshops, panel discussions, art exhibitions, book readings and networking events, all related to the festival theme Redefining Possibilities for participants as well as the general public such as Creative Writing Workshop with Writer/Director ; Africa Ukoh and BBC Award winning writer Bode Asiyanbi.”

Festival Director, Kenneth Uphopho, said: “We are very excited at the prospects of these platforms we are trying to get going, particularly because it is also focused on some skils upgrade. There will be a Film making workshop with the amazing duo of Ishaya Bako and Emil Garuba as facilitators. Nadine Patel, a creative consultant based in the UK will be moderating the Developing your international Career panel discussion alongside Nike Jonah and Yolanda Mercy, as facilitators, both industry creatives based in the UK. Nike is the Executive Director at PACE.”

He added, “Our Arts & Health panel will be moderated by Oyindamola Fakeye with Julian Caddy, M.D of the Brighton Fringe, Dr Joe Nwiloh of the Joe Nwiloh Hearts Foundation, Rea Mokone, Program Manager of the Free State Arts and Health, and Kunle Adewale, Director, Tender Arts Center.” Head of Productions for Abuja Fringe, Abiodun Kassim, disclosed that Abuja Fringe Festival will hold across multiple venues in the Federal Capital Territory including the British Council, Sync Hub, Fraisers Suites,

The Korean Cultural Centre, Abuja Arts Council Mini Theatre (Area 1) and Virtually on Zoom. “But In line with strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols, only participants wearing nose masks will be allowed into the physical venue.

Also all workshops and panel discussions can be attended online via the ZOOM APP (Zoom links will be sent to registered participants only),” Kassim stated.

