Redemption song for Shooting, Remo, as NPFL return

The Nigeria Professional Football League will return this weekend after weeks of break due to the general election that took place in the country starting with the presidential election on February 25. The first stanza saw some clubs failing to perform up to the expectation of their fans and sponsors among which was Shooting Stars of Ibadan as they look forward to performing better in the second stanza. However, it will be a tough battle for the Oluyole Warriors as they travel to Uyo to keep a date with former champions, Akwa United, who secured a 2-2 draw in Ibadan in the first half of the campaign.

The gaffer of the team, Gbenga Ogunbote, already beefed up the team with some new players among which is former Kwara United midfielder, Tamara Ezekiel and junior international, Ikouwem Utin. The biggest game of the weekend will see record league holders, Enyimba playing at home against surprise group leader, Insurance of Benin.

Remo Stars started the season on a high but they have since dropped off and will be looking forward to fighting back to the top of the table in Group A when the play at home against bottom of the table Nasarawa United. Kwara United won their first away game of the season in the last game of the first stanza against El-Kanemi Warriors and with a home game against same opponent, they will be targeting a win in their new home after leaving Ibadan for Akure as their new adopted home. To complete the games in Group A, Plateau United will be at home against their neighbour, Gombe United. In Group B, group leader, Lobi Stars will be playing away to newly promoted side, Doma United with Rangers hosting Bayelsa United in another fixture. Rivers United will play host to Abia Warriors as Sunshine Stars travel to Bauchi as the guest of Wikki Tourists as the game between Dakkada and Tornadoes complete the weekend fixtures.

