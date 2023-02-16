Redeploy Osun CP now, APC tells IGP

Osun State All Progressives Congress (APC) has demanded the immediate redeployment of Police Commissioner Patrick Longe over the deteriorating security situation in the state. Addressing a press conference at Tinubu/ Shetima campaign office in Osogbo yesterday, Chairman Sooko Lawal claimed that despite several reports of attacks on its members and leaders to the police, Longe and his officers had not made any arrests. He said: “We are calling on the Inspector-General of Police (Usman Baba) to intervene in our plight by urgently effecting the transfer of Longe as his best is found not to be in the best interest of any genuine democratic setting. “We are sad to inform you that since the tribu nal judgment that sacked the embattled Governor Ademola Adeleke from the office and also ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return from him and give the same to the winner of the election Adegboyega Oyetola, the members and leaders of our party have not known peace for a day.”

