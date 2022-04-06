News

Redeployment of revenue directors boosts IGR to N1.250trn

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja Comment(0)

Redeployment of Treasury Directors across Ministries Departments and Agencies in 2020 boosted internally generated revenue from N532.90 billion in 2020 to N1.250 trillion in 2021.

 

The government is hopeful of a better improvement in revenue inflows if the policy is sustained. The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, in 2020, approved the deployment of treasury revenue directors to 10 enter-prises following the plunge in government revenue across agencies.

 

She advised the directors to work together to achieve the desired objective. The Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Idris Ahmed, stated this in Abuja at a retreat for Chief Executives and Treasury Directors of Revenue of the Federal Government Owned Enterprises (FGOES), a statement issued by Director of Press in AGF office, Mr. Henshaw Ogubike, said.

 

In his opening remark, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha  called for amendment of the Establishment Acts of Federal Government Owned Enterprises to reflect the current economic realities in the country.

 

He said such amendment should also reflect government’s current policy thrust in optimising revenue accruing from the FGOEs through remittances of operational surpluses

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

2023: Youth coalition declares support for Orji Kalu

Posted on Author Reporter

  Chukwu David, Abuja     A conglomeration of youth bodies in the country under the auspices of “Emerging Leaders Forum of Nigeria” (ELFON) has declared the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, as its presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections. Making the declaration, the group detailed the former governor’s ability to foster […]
News

Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun congratulate Osoba at 82

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla and Femi Adediran

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu, and his Ogun State counterpart, Dapo abiodun, yesterday congratulated former Governor of Ogun State, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on his 82 years birthday celebration. Specifically, Sanwo-Olu also congratulated former National Legal Adviser of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr. […]
News Top Stories

SARS operatives to undergo psycho-medical examination

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

Barely 48 hours after drawing the curtain on the Federal Special Anti- Robbery Squad (F-SARS), the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu, has ordered the personnel of the dreaded squad to report at the Force Headquarters, Abuja, for debriefing. Conscious of the operatives’ involvement in professional misconduct, occasioned by extra-judicial killings, extortion, brutality and sundry […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica