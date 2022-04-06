Redeployment of revenue directors boosts IGR to N1.250trn

Redeployment of Treasury Directors across Ministries Departments and Agencies in 2020 boosted internally generated revenue from N532.90 billion in 2020 to N1.250 trillion in 2021.

The government is hopeful of a better improvement in revenue inflows if the policy is sustained. The Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, in 2020, approved the deployment of treasury revenue directors to 10 enter-prises following the plunge in government revenue across agencies.

She advised the directors to work together to achieve the desired objective. The Accountant General of the Federation, Mr. Idris Ahmed, stated this in Abuja at a retreat for Chief Executives and Treasury Directors of Revenue of the Federal Government Owned Enterprises (FGOES), a statement issued by Director of Press in AGF office, Mr. Henshaw Ogubike, said.

In his opening remark, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha called for amendment of the Establishment Acts of Federal Government Owned Enterprises to reflect the current economic realities in the country.

He said such amendment should also reflect government’s current policy thrust in optimising revenue accruing from the FGOEs through remittances of operational surpluses

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...