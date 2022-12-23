Redesigned Currency: CBN orders 500m new notes

…says it’ll be flexible on cash withdrawal limit

…N300trn e-transfers transactions as at Oct, 2022

…900,000 POS terminals nationwide

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said it has ordered for 500 million newly redesigned naira notes to be injected in the system. The Deputy Governor in charge of Financial System Stability Directorate, Mrs Aisha Ahmad disclosed this yesterday when she appeared before the House of Representatives to shed light on the recently announced cash withdrawal policy by the apex bank. While being grilled by the lawmakers, led by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, the deputy governor who represented Governor Godwin Emefiele, who is attending to health issues abroad, said a totalof 500millionmintnotes wereorderedbythebank, but she could not give the exact amount printed. She said: “You asked a question. We ordered 500 million pieces of currency from the Mint.

That is what has been ordered.” Answering questions on the cash withdrawal limits, the deputy governor said: “Going to the cash withdrawal limit that was issued in response to the feedback fromNigeriansinresponseto the comments made by this revered chamber; we took those feedbacks on board. CBN mentioned that we will be flexible in the implementation of this policy in response to the stakeholders’ sentiments. “We have since reviewed the limit significantly from N100,000 that we had per week to N500,000 per week forindividuals; fromN500,000 per week for corporate to N5 million per week for corporate. We have also amended the processing from 5 and 10 per cent downward to 3 and 5 per cent. We have clarified the strategic importance of agents as important participantsinthefinancialsystem because they play a key role in certain underserved segments in the rural areas and in certain market areas and theyaswellwouldbecovered by this new revised rule.” On the importance of the policy, she explained that: “Just to roundup, I thought itwasimportantMr.

Speaker, to give some justifications as to why these limits are required now and why it is time for us to get cashless nationwide. The data available to us shows that 94 per cent of all cash transactions falls below the N500,000 limit and this includes in areas in the country that are not part of the cashless policy. “Eighty two percent of corporate transactions also are below this limit. What does this mean? It means that 94 percent of all individual transactions will not be affected by these fees that we have talked about. I have seen some misconceptions about the fees that we are charging on the entire amount that wants to be withdrawn. No.

“The feesareto becharged on any withdrawal above the limit. For example, if you are withdrawing N550, 000, the fee will be N50, 000. We also looked at transactions for agents. So, transactionsbyNigerians that go to the agent’s location and transactions by the agent’s themselves, the average cash transactions of agents is N2,184,000 which is clearly within the current limit. The average transactionper individualthatwalks up to an agent is about N18, 000. “What the policy is trying to do is to encourage more people to come into the formal paymentsystembecause of thenumerousbenefitsthat accrue. It means opening up our rural areas, the underserved areas to economic opportunity, to payment opportunities and connecting themintotheformalsystem.”

