Redouble your efforts, NSCDC officers charged

Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo

The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Osun State, Emmanuel Ocheja has charged officers and men of the command to redouble their efforts at ensuring sustainable peace in the state.

 

He stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo after addressing officers and men of the command in Osogbo yesterday. He added that efforts were on to resolve all security challenges facing the nation.

 

“We are not relenting in our efforts in ensuring that the country’s security agencies secure and rid the nation of all forms of crime and criminality.”

 

He charged the personnel to continue to synergise with other sister agencies in order to put an end to the spate of insecurity in the country

 

The NSCDC boss stressed further that the fight against insecurity is a concerted efforts by everyone and that all hands must be on deck so they can achieve a stable and secure nation.

 

Ocheja commended his management team and other committed personnel saying that, “your input and dedication to duty has made the Corps to achieve the enviable feat in the country, I want to tell you that your efforts are not going unnoticed.”

 

He charged them to be more proactive in intelligence gathering as Osun gubernatorial election draws near.

 

“Security thrives on proactive intelligence, there is need to be closer to members of the public, the civil nature of NSCDC makes members of the public to feel free in relating with the personnel and this makes intelligence gathering very easy for the Corps,” he said.

 

