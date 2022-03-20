News

REDTV supports young movie makers, empowering creative talent

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

REDTV, United Bank for Africa’s Lifestyle and Entertainment channel, continues to lend its support to the creative industry and empower young film producers in Africa. REDTV has been producing award winning content like The Men’s Club for over five years, bringing the best of Africa to the world.

 

One of the main objectives of the network is to develop new talent and help provide avenues for young entrepreneurs in the business of film, to grow. This month, they will be supporting the upcoming inaugural edition of The Annual Film Mischief (TAFM) organised by The film Rats Club.

 

The festival explores the works of young film writers, producers and directors working under the aegis of the Film Rats Club. As part of the events, the organisers have put together a Film/ Tech session where creative leaders will brainstorm on the film industry in Africa and how the narrative can be improved to make room for more players and participants.

 

The Executive Producer, REDTV, Bola Atta, who spoke on REDTV’s passion to support the creative industry in Africa, explained that the lifestyle channel is focused on empowering talented creatives on the African continent and to showcase what they have to the world.

 

“More than ever before, we at UBA and REDTV are conscious of the enormous potential that exists within the creative industry on the African continent and we are keen to give more life to this. Some of these talents really do not have much access to funding and networks and we want to provide opportunities for them to keep improving.

 

It is with the hope that the creative industry will one day soon, grow as big as the Fintech’s who are presently dominating the digital space with incredible innovations. It is indeed a new world and every young African talent deserves to play their role and contribute to the development of the continent.” Atta said.

 

“The future of film in Africa is changing at a fast and positive pace and we are glad to be part of the conversation. Festivals like the Film Rats Club organised by young talents form part of the changing narrative”. Also speaking, the Creative Director of REDTV, Obinna Okerekeocha, pointed out that with REDTV hits such as its first feature film,

 

Unintentional; The Men’s Club; Assistant Madams and other popular shows like Our Best Friend’s Wedding, Inspector K, RedHot Topics, Hotel Boutique, award-winning REDTV will continue to develop quality content that showcase top talent in the African film industry.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ekiti Progressives lauds Soremekun’s devpt stride in FUOYE

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

A concerned body of Ekiti indigenes who are members of staff of both the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) and the Ekiti State University (EKSU) yesterday berated Zonal Coordinator of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Akure Zone, Prof. Olu Olufisayo, a suspended staff of FUOYE and former local branch chairman of ASUU, Dr. Akinyemi […]
News

Tedros sole nominee as WHO chief, UN agency says

Posted on Author Reporter

  Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who has steered the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, is on course to serve a second five-year term as head of the World Health Organisation (WHO) after being the only candidate nominated by 28 countries. Tedros, a former health and foreign minister of Ethiopia, was the first African elected WHO […]
News Top Stories

Ekiti primary: PDP to use statutory delegates’ list, nullifies 3-man delegate congress

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJ A

Winning Ekiti our first step to villa –Ayu   Just like Anambra, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is to use the statutory delegates’ list to elect its candidate for the June  governorship election in Ekiti State.   The party leadership, which met with stakeholders from the state on Monday, cancelled the congress held on January […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica