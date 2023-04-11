News

Reduce consumption of free, added sugars –Study

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Experts in China and the United States have recommended reducing the consumption of added (‘free’) sugars to around six teaspoons a day and limiting sugar-sweetened drinks to less than one serving a week. This came after a comprehensive evidence review published by ‘The BMJ today’.

The review found significant harmful associations between sugar consumption and 45 outcomes, including asthma, diabetes, obesity, heart disease, depression, some cancers and death.

It’s widely known that excessive sugar intake can have negative effects on health and this has prompted the World Health Organization (WHO) and others to suggest reducing consumption of free or added sugars to less than 10 per cent of total daily energy intake.

But before developing detailed policies for sugar restriction, the quality of existing evidence needs to be comprehensively evaluated. The researchers based in China and the US there- fore carried out an umbrella review to assess the quality of evidence, potential biases, and validity of all available studies on dietary sugar consumption and health outcomes.

Reporter

Related Articles
News

2030: Africa to become agritech hub with $1trn value –Microsoft

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

Africa’s agricultural sector is set for exponential growth in the coming decade, research commissioned by Microsoft and compiled by Africa Practice reveals. Microsoft in a statement said with a projected value of USD1 trillion by 2030; the continent is poised to become the global centre of agritech solutions and has also seen rapid growth in […]
News

Oyetola extends curfew by 2 weeks

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…to shut erring churches, mosques, others Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has extended curfew imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state by another two weeks, effective from today. This followed expiration of the initial two-week relaxation directed by the governor on 5th June, 2020 as the curfew would now run from 9 […]
News

Ondo tackles senator over sale of government company

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

The Ondo State Government is at war with the Senator representing Ondo Central Dr Ayo Akinyelure over the alleged move to sell the state-owned chocolate factory in Alade-Idanre in the Idanre local government area. The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Agric and Agricbusiness, and Administrative Secretary State Development Investment Promotion Agency (ONDIPA) Messrs […]

Leave a Reply