Reduce consumption of free, added sugars –Study

Experts in China and the United States have recommended reducing the consumption of added (‘free’) sugars to around six teaspoons a day and limiting sugar-sweetened drinks to less than one serving a week. This came after a comprehensive evidence review published by ‘The BMJ today’.

The review found significant harmful associations between sugar consumption and 45 outcomes, including asthma, diabetes, obesity, heart disease, depression, some cancers and death.

It’s widely known that excessive sugar intake can have negative effects on health and this has prompted the World Health Organization (WHO) and others to suggest reducing consumption of free or added sugars to less than 10 per cent of total daily energy intake.

But before developing detailed policies for sugar restriction, the quality of existing evidence needs to be comprehensively evaluated. The researchers based in China and the US there- fore carried out an umbrella review to assess the quality of evidence, potential biases, and validity of all available studies on dietary sugar consumption and health outcomes.

