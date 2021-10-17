News

Reduce rebuilding certification levies, institute tells Lagos govt

The Lagos Chapter of Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) has called for reduction of building certification levies in Lagos State in order to meet Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 11.

 

The Chairman of the chapter, Mr. Sunday Wusu, made the call recently at a news conference to announce the 30th Lagos Builders’ Conference scheduled to hold on  Oct. 27 and Oct. 28, in Ikeja.

 

The conference has the theme: “Building Control Regulations and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Lagos State Reinvigorating Processes, Optimising Results”.

Wusu noted that SDG 11, established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015, projected that by 2030 all countries should have achieved the yardstick of sustainable cities and communities.

 

He said that Lagos was far from meeting the target, urging that the state government should shift focus from levies to massive slums infrastructure upgrade to actualise the goal aimed at making cities inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable.

 

The chairman said that the recent re-launch of Certificate of Completion and Fitness for Habitation to enforce the state’s planning laws though laudable, was like putting the cart before the horse.

 

He said that the stage of certification that should be achieved before issuance of the Certificate of Completion and Fitness for Habitation was more important because “buildings cannot collapse on paper”

