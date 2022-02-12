Arts & Entertainments

Reduce your bumper pay, forget fuel price hike, says Young Nelson

Posted on

Following the postponement of the removal of fuel subsidy in Nigeria, Nigerian musical artiste, Young Nelson, has expressed displeasure over the hardship faced daily by Nigerians in the country. The Edo – born song writer and actor said a reasonable government should first consider the plight of her citizen before any decision.

“A responsible government should consider the welfare of her citizen before any decision to be reached,” he said. “Nigerian politicians are too selfish, they cannot think of how to reduce their bumper and heavy pay to reduce cost especially now that the country is depending on debt to survive, rather they are looking for means to make life unbearable with the increment in price of fuel when they know electricity power supply and other necessary amenities are not working. “They know everything in this country depend on power supply from business to our daily comfort but they don’t care.

Everyday, the gap between the rich and the poor is increasing.” However, the organised labour and millions of Nigerians were ready to stage a mega protest more than the #EndSars version before the fuel hike postponement by the federal government of Nigeria. The Minister of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, said in Abuja on recently that the federal government had postponed the planned removal of subsidy on petroleum products till further notice. Ahmed stated this at a meeting held at the National Assembly.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

National Theatre for restoration

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Tony Okuyeme After several years of struggle under the grip of bureaucratic bottleneck, leading to its near comatose state, a new lease of life is under way for the nation’s cultural monument, the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, as the Federal government on Sunday handed over the facility and the 134 hectares of […]
Arts & Entertainments

The Weeknd to produce, star in new HBO series ‘The Idols’

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Canadian pop star, The Weeknd is reportedly developing a new drama series with HBO, titled ‘The Idols’. According to Variety, the series produced, co-created and co-written by The Weeknd, will follow a female pop singer who becomes romantically involved with a Los Angeles club owner, who also happens to be a cult leader. The Weeknd […]
Arts & Entertainments

Beauty standard has become contaminated – Sophia Egbueje

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Beauty means different things to different people. In fact a school of thought holds that there are as many different meanings of beauty as there are people on the planet earth. Little wonder the consensus has been that beauty is in the eyes of the beholder. But a beholder or not, beauty is beauty. The […]

Leave a Reply

