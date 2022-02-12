Reduce your bumper pay, forget fuel price hike, says Young Nelson

Following the postponement of the removal of fuel subsidy in Nigeria, Nigerian musical artiste, Young Nelson, has expressed displeasure over the hardship faced daily by Nigerians in the country. The Edo – born song writer and actor said a reasonable government should first consider the plight of her citizen before any decision.

“A responsible government should consider the welfare of her citizen before any decision to be reached,” he said. “Nigerian politicians are too selfish, they cannot think of how to reduce their bumper and heavy pay to reduce cost especially now that the country is depending on debt to survive, rather they are looking for means to make life unbearable with the increment in price of fuel when they know electricity power supply and other necessary amenities are not working. “They know everything in this country depend on power supply from business to our daily comfort but they don’t care.

Everyday, the gap between the rich and the poor is increasing.” However, the organised labour and millions of Nigerians were ready to stage a mega protest more than the #EndSars version before the fuel hike postponement by the federal government of Nigeria. The Minister of Finance, Budget and Economic Planning, Hajia Zainab Ahmed, said in Abuja on recently that the federal government had postponed the planned removal of subsidy on petroleum products till further notice. Ahmed stated this at a meeting held at the National Assembly.

