News Top Stories

Reduced int’l airlines’ capacities, frequencies temporary –Sirika

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika has further explained that the decision to allow four airlines each for Abuja and Lagos as international flights resume was a temporary measure to test capacity and preparedness of the country to handle challenges faced with COVID-19 as it affects air travel.

 

He, however, stated that the experiment would last for just two or three weeks before the doors will be open to all carriers that meet with all compliance guidelines of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to resume full operations in the country. Sirika, who spoke at an all stakeholders webinar, late Friday night monitored by Sunday Telegraph, said: “After two or three weeks, things will change.

 

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 said they cannot yet handle a specific number of flights. That is the reason we staggered the flights. “We have done in a way that British Airways can come into Lagos today while Virgin Atlantic comes in tomorrow. I am very sure we all listened to the Director-General of NCAA that not more than four airlines would be allowed for Lagos and Abuja airports as we resume.

 

We are coming up with a template for that.” The Federal Government had last week disclosed that international airlines would have to alternate their operations to Nigeria as flights are expected to resume on August 29, 2020.

 

Aside that, the number of passengers they can bring to Lagos and Abuja has been pegged to 1280 for each of the airports. However, a former Director- General of NCAA, Dr. Harold Demuren urged the relevant aviation authorities to conduct mock operations for international flights for the nation to be able to benchmark its preparedness.

 

Meanwhile, the Director- General of NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu has said that passports of intending passengers into Nigeria would no longer be collected for safe keeping for 14 days by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS). He noted that all passengers entering into the country would be required to show their COVID-19 certificates.

 

This, however, vitiates position held last week Thursday by the PTF in its revised quarantine protocol for persons arriving Nigeria from abroad (including returnees/ stranded Nigerians).

 

The revised protocol contained in a circular to all diplomatic, consular and international organisations accredited to Nigeria on the COVID-19 protocols to be observed by passengers arriving Nigeria includes depositing their passports with the Nigeria Immigration Service for two weeks, pending the verification of their COVID-19 status.

 

It said after all the COVID- 19 protocols had been followed, instructions would be given to the NIS to release the passports to their owners. According to the protocol, alternative arrangements could be made to collect passports via special delivery

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

NSITF: Buhari didn’t approve dismissal of Somefun, 11 others

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Crisis seems to be brewing in the labour and employment sector, as the management of Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), has dismissed reports that the dismissal of its Managing Director/Chief Executive, Mr. Adebayo Somefun, and 11 other staff had been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari. Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige in […]
News

FG sues for private sector’s cooperation on implementation of ESP

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

T he Federal Government has called on operators in the private sector to cooperate with it in the implementation of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP). Vice President Yemi Osinbajo made the call yesterday at the virtual edition of the Presidential Policy Dialogue of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI). According to a statement […]
Top Stories

Nigeria’s COVID-19 deaths fall as NCDC confirms 600 new cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  There was some cheering news for the nation on Friday night as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced only three new COVID-19 deaths have occurred in the last 24 hours. On Thursday nine people died from the disease which is ravaging the globe. In their latest release on Friday night, the NCDC […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: