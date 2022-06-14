Reducing environmental debt for unborn generations

As Nigeria joined the rest of the world to commemorate the 2022 World Environment Day, there are concerns that the world has created huge environmental debt for today’s children and future generations. DEBORAH OCHENI reports.

World Environment Day

The World Environment Day was established by the United Nations (UN) General Assembly. It is observed annually on June 5, 1972. Every year, stakeholders seize the opportunity provided by the celebration to raise awareness about environmental issues. This is aimed at encouraging both people and nations to take actions geared towards curbing climate change, minimising pollution, and creating sustainable laws and goals to ensure the Earth’s health. The celebration is further aimed at reducing human consumption of natural resources in order to reduce the overall impact on the global environment. The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Only One Earth’, and it will be recalled that this was also the slogan for the 1972 conference in Stockholm, Sweden, where the annual global event was first instituted on June 5.

The Save the Children International

In the course of the 2022 celebration, Save the Children International (SCI) lamented that the world has created huge environmental debt for the children of today and future generations. Director of Advocacy, Campaigns, Communication and Media, Save the Children International, Amanuel Mamo, who expressed this concern, pointed out that the issue of climate change as a grave threat to children and their rights. According to SCI, the theme for this year’s celebration highlights the need to reset the balance with nature through transformative changes in how people eat, live, work and move around in their respective environments. The essence is that people should have a sense of accountability to live sustainably in harmony with nature. SCI also pointed that one of the huge threats to the environment is climate change, as it is a threat to the rights of children, girls, women, and particularly those living with disabilities.

The organisation asserted that people living with disability are the first and worst affected by the impact of climate change whether by climate-related natural disasters or the impact of climate change on food production, access to water, livelihoods, and basic social services. Mamo said: “The climate crisis is the biggest challenge of our time. It is a grave threat to children and their rights. Child rights might not even survive a global climate catastrophe. “We have created a huge environmental debt for our children and future generations. Children have contributed the least to the climate crisis, and yet we know that they are paying the highest price. “Hence, Save the Children recognizes the legitimacy and power of the voice and leadership of children in the climate movement. SCI Nigeria works towards a child-led campaign to promote environmental protection.” He also pointed out that for too long, people have been exploiting and destroying the planet’s ecosystems. He added: “Available data has shown that every three seconds, the world loses enough forest to cover a football pitch, and over the last century, we have destroyed half of our wetlands. “Save the Children is committed to limiting the environmental impact of our work. Through both individual and collective efforts to change our ways of working, we will continue to play our part in reducing the resources we consume to help mitigate climate change and its adverse impact on children and their communities.

The benefits

“Save the Children International supports and promotes climate smart agriculture, natural resource management, early warning systems, desertification control as well as environmental conservation – including trainings on renewable energy technologies, entrepreneurship and tree planting. “Save the Children calls upon families, communities, and local, state, and national governments to join hands in bringing positive change to make planet earth a much healthier, greener, and happier place to live in, in a bid to achieve sustainable development goals. “As a policy, Save the Children International Nigeria staff, partners and volunteers will continue to be accountable for using our resources in an environmentally friendly manner, responsibly for purposes that are both relevant and beneficial to our mission to inspire breakthroughs in the way the world treats children and to achieve immediate and lasting change in their lives.” The organisation, therefore, called on all relevant government partners, MDAs, CSOs, UN agencies, academia, media, the youth and children to raise awareness, advocate and influence policy, positively shift community behaviour and action regarding environmental protection. Inna goodwill message to commemorate the occasion, Minister of Environment, Mohammed Abdullahi, expressed optimism over Nigeria’s ability to tackle climate change challenges through the Climate Change Act.

He said in the last six months, Nigeria has been able to enact the Climate Change Act, which is indeed bringing major policy framework that will allow the country tackle the climate change challenges. Abdullahi, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Hassan Musa, also said the Federal Ministry of Environment has developed an energy transition programme and is working with the Federal Ministry of Petroleum and Power to see how emissions into the atmosphere can be controlled in the country.

France connection

The French Ambassador to Nigeria, Emmanuelle Blatmann, said France was playing its full part in this effort within the international community and is deploying a comprehensive diplomacy to respond to the urgency of climate change and environmental crisis in Nigeria. “The French Embassy, the French Development Agency (AFD) and their partners including the Federal Ministry of Environment are working hard to spread these convictions and support to support initiatives of the civil society targeted at reducing the impact of climate change in Nigeria. “This year for instance, we are supporting the Center for Renewable Energy and action on climate change and also different foundations or associations that are working on training in climate smart farming practices or solar water irrigation systems and nursery tree beds for instance in Sokoto State,” the French envoy said.

