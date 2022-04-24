News

Reducing Malaria, Saving Lives: itel and Amatem Softgel Distribute Relief Materials For World Malaria Day 2022

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Reducing Malaria, Saving Lives: itel and Amatem Softgel Distribute Relief Materials For World Malaria Day 2022

itel Nigeria and Amatem Softgel on April 25, 2022, joined the rest of the world to commemorate global efforts to bring an end to malaria, especially among African children and pregnant women. More than 3.3 billion people in 106 counties are at risk of malaria, and according to the World Malaria Report 2020, Nigeria alone accounts for 27% of the malaria burden and 23% of malaria deaths worldwide, and children under the age of 5 remain the most vulnerable population to the disease.

 

Recognised for its outstanding services to Nigerians through its Love Always On CSR Initiative, itel has shown its continuous interest in impacting lives in the low-income communities surrounding it over the years. So, it is no surprise that the mobile phone, home appliances, accessories, and laptops manufacturer partnered with Amatem Softgel, a leading anti-malaria drug in Nigeria, once again. This they did to fulfil this year’s World Malaria theme of “Harnessing innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives”. itel and Amatem Softgel joined hands together to donate, among other relief materials, anti-malarial mosquito nets, free medical tests, and mosquito repellent creams to more than 1,500 families in the Agboyi Ketu area of Lagos State.

 

Known for its relentless support towards children’s education and growth, itel also extended its love to the children in the community by donating educational materials such as notebooks, mathematical sets, stationery, and other materials to aid their love for learning.

To also mark World Malaria Day 2022, the Amatem Softgel team were at Randle General Hospital, Surulere, Alimosho General Hospital, Alimosho, and Ifako General Hospital, Ogba, Lagos to conduct free malaria RDT tests with malaria positive patients receiving Amatem Softgel antimalarial drugs.

Malaria enlightenment talks with tips on how to prevent the disease by Elbe Pharma’s Brand Manager, Augustine Aisabokhale and the heads of the Nursing and Pharmacist Departments of both hospitals were some of the key highlights of the health outreach. Over 600 patients in the hospitals were reached with the hospitals expressing their gratitude to the brand for their efforts in reducing malaria burden.

Speaking at the Aboyi-Ketu CSR event, the marketing manager of itel for West Africa, Oke Umurhohwo said “Giving back to our communities is a project of love that we do with utter passion, and malaria is a disease that affect millions of people in Nigeria. Therefore, we and Amatem Softgel have chosen to help reduce the burden of malaria in Agboyi Ketu Community. Together, we can “Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives.”

Malaria is a life-threatening disease, but it is preventable and curable. We at Elbe Pharma continue to find a better way to combat this disease and support the vulnerable ones especially the young children and pregnant women. Hence, the introduction of this novel advanced soft gelatin antimalarial brand AMATEM SOFTGEL and this CSR partnership.’, said Augustine Aisabokhale, Brand Manager at Elbe Pharma.

This innovative initiative by both brands serves as a wakeup call and a reminder for communities and brands to come together to support the vulnerable ones and end malaria in their environs. See more pictures from the event below.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Minister: FG committed to police reforms, youth empowerment

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Minister of State for Budget and Na t i o n a l Planning, Prince Clem Ikanade Agba, has assured Nigerian youths of President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to their demand for comprehensive reforms of the Nigeria Police. Agba, during his ongoing ministerial engagements with stakeholders in Edo State, which he started with a visit to […]
News

Facebook whistleblower reveals identity

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A former Facebook whistleblower responsible for a series of bombshell leaks has revealed her identity. Frances Haugen, 37, who worked as a product manager on the vivid misinformation team at Facebook, was interviewed on Sunday by CBS. She said the documents she leaked proved that Facebook repeatedly prioritised “growth over safety”. Facebook said the leaks […]
News Top Stories

Nigerian economy falls into worst recession in 30 years

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

•As GDP contracts -3.62 % in Q3 As anticipated in the face of COVID- 19 pandemic, Nigeria slipped into its worse economic recession in over three decades yesterday, with the gross domestic product (GDP) contracting by -3.62 per cent (year-on-year) in real terms in the third quarter of 2020.   According to the data released […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica