Reducing TV viewing time lowers death risk

Researchers from the United Kingdom (UK) have found that restricting television (TV) viewing time to two hours a day could prevent or delay poor health. To this end, the researchers from the University of Glasgow, consequently recommended that adults should minimise exposure to screen time. According to them, if all participants limited TV time to two hours a day, potentially 5.62 per cent of all deaths and 7.97 per cent of deaths due to cardiovascular disease could have been prevented or delayed.

The ‘bbc’ reported that it was not just the traditional television screen that was included in the study, watching videos on a mobile phone counted too. The American Heart Association (AHA) recommends that adults get at least 150 minutes per week of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes per week of vigorous aerobic activity (or a combination of both), preferably spread throughout the week.

Any activity is better than none, according to the AHA. Even light-intensity activity can offset the serious health risks of being sedentary, the organisation stated. Study lead, Dr. Hamish Foster, said that the latest research backed the current evidence that watching too much TV – and living a sedentary lifestyle more generally – could lead to poor health.

Foster is from the University of Glasgow’s Institute of Health and Wellbeing. He said: “Our study suggests limiting TV time could delay or prevent a lot of adverse health. “However, there is still more work to be done before we can make firm TV time recommendations. According to Foster, daily TV overload was ‘bad for the memory’ “Further research is needed to understand all these factors and inform future advice and guidelines

