Reduction in Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases baffling –Experts

Experts in the health sector have said it is impossible to pin point a definite reason for the flattening of the COVID-19 curve in the country, despite the increase in infection in many other nations; although they did aver that the decline in testing could also be playing a major part.

For instance is the current situation in India where as at September 14, the Asian country had the second largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the world at 4.8 million behind the US with 6.5 million. It has similarly recorded 79,722 deaths, the third highest in the world again behind the US with 192, 612 and Brazil with 131, 210.

In Nigeria, as at Friday, September 19, out of a total of 56,956 confirmed to have contracted the virus across the country, 10, 968 are still active cases.

So far, 1,094 deaths have been recorded since the February outbreak of COVID-19 in the country. Since the beginning of August, the number of daily infections has reduced by about 50 per cent. From daily infection figures ranging between 480 to 780 in the months of June and July, the figures suddenly dropped to a fluctuating range of between 100 and 300 from the last week of August.

Although it has gone up slightly with 221 confirmed cases in Friday, it is still baffling a lot of experts around the world, considering the huge population of the country which even prompted the BBC to raise the issue in a recent article titled: “Coronavirus in Africa: Could poverty explain mystery of low death rates?”

The report written by the BBC’s Africa Correspondent, Andrew Harding, said in part: “Crowded townships, poor hygiene. The impossibility of social distancing in communities, where large families often share a single room. For months, health experts have been warning that living conditions in poor, urban communities across Africa are likely to contribute to a rapid spike of Coronavirus…but what if the opposite is also true?

What if those same crowded conditions also offer a possible solution to the mystery that has been perplexing experts on the continent for months? “What if – and this is putting it rather crudely – poverty proves to be the best defence against COVID-19!” But rather than rejoice with the drop in confirmed positive cases, the Federal Government expressed fears the flattening curve may not necessarily be as a result of a reduction in active virus cases, but as a result of the significant decline in COVID- 19 sample collection and testing nationwide.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who expressed fears over the repercussion of such a dangerous trend, cautioned Nigerians not to let their guards down thinking the war against the pandemic was gradually being won. In a bid to discover reasons behind the decline, a study group comprising of Ministerial Experts Advisory Committee have been commissioned to examine the development, and bring up new knowledge that could guide response or have an implication on government’s decision making. Ehanire had said: “In the past 24 hours, we recorded just 138 COVID-19 positive cases in Nigeria, one of the lowest numbers in many months, giving a total of 53,865 positive cases out of 403,347 tests conducted as of August 31, 2020.

“In the same 24 hour period, 199 persons were discharged from hospital, giving us total successful treatment of 41,513 patients. 2. We are beginning to see a situation where the number of those treated and discharged exceeds the number of positive cases detected. While these figures may seem reassuring, they may be deceptive, and we cannot assume that the curve is flattening, since we are yet to perfect due diligence on our side.

“Testing has, for example, dropped quite significantly, due to reduced sample collection across many states, for reasons that are not clear in all cases. Lagos, for example, tested over 35,000 in July and just under 20, 000 in August, while Kano dropped from 23,000 in July to just under 4,000 in August. These are just examples that show that there is more work to do and many more challenges ahead. “As long as we still record deaths from this disease, there is no room for complacency until we meet our goal to reduce fatality rate to less than 1%.

Our target is to test 2 million Nigerians for COVID-19, of which we have achieved barely a quarter and to scale up to 4 million persons.” Also worried about this development, Coordinator Africa Health Budget Network (AHBN), Dr. Aminu Magashi Garba, noted that not until a comprehensive assessment of the situation was undertaken, it might be difficult to deduce reasons behind the reduced confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country. He, however, averred that though yet to be proven, the decline could possibly be as a result of certain host cells present in the skins of Nigerians and by extension Africans, due to the warm temperature and relative low humidity of the continent.

“It is difficult to be definitive on the reasons as we have not done a comprehensive assessment of the factors, however, based on careful observations, one can conjecture and hazard some reasons; first and foremost, our level of compliance to COVID-19 guideline vary from place to place. For example, the use of face masks and social distancing are more in practice in banks, government meetings and functions, airports, big shopping malls and plazas as well as government offices.

“At the community level in our markets, wedding and naming ceremonies, the level of compliance is inadequate and would not have been the reason for flattening of the curve in the places listed.

“Another factor to also consider is the severity and virulence of the infections in Nigeria. Scientists have defined virulence as the ability of an organism to infect the host and cause a disease and virulence factors are substances that assist the organism to colonize the host at the cellular level

On his part, the Director General of the Nigerian Institute for Medical Research (NIMR) Yaba, Lagos, Prof. Babatunde Salako, acknowledged the possibility that previous exposure to other viruses by many Nigerians may have a protective effect against COVID-19, adding:

“The tropical environment that we live exposes us to several other microorganisms that may have prepared our body for similar future infections. Chicken pox is probably just one of them.”

While reacting to COVID-19 figures which are declining, a Virologist and Chairman, Expert Review Committee on COVID-19, Prof. Oyewale Tomori, disagreed that there has been a decline in the number of new infections in the country. He said: “There has been an irregular and inconsistent decline in the number of cases, not only in Lagos State, but also in all other states.

“The interpretation is complicated by the fact that we do not have the exact numbers of samples tested per state.” Tomori, however, noted that perhaps, the irregular decline being witnessed is a reflection of the number of samples being tested per say. While citing the example of Cross River State, he said: “All the days of zero COVID-19 case are over and the days of flattening the truth are over.”

Commenting, an Associate Medical Director for Patient Safety and Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Rotimi Jaiyesimi, said: “The testing rate in Nigeria is very small; with a population of about 200 million people, less than one million Nigerians have so far been tested. “When you don’t test, you don’t pick up the virus and you can’t confirm cases.”

According to Jaiyesimi, the current picture in Nigeria is based on the inadequate testing of coronavirus. “If we test enough and do geographical mapping, we will know where the high prevalence is and where to take action and that is why we haven’t peaked,” he said.

