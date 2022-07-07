Reengineering ACGSF lending window

To stimulate farmers’ interest and deepen loan repayment, CBN has popped up Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (ACGSF) with lots of incentives for farmers, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

Farming has become a big business in modern Nigeria. Save for unrelenting and needles attacks by Fulani herders on hapless farmers, Nigerians, who responded to current administration’s policy call of making agriculture the epicenter of its economy policy, either as a business, or primarily to meet up household food needs, would have had a good story to celebrate and bumper harvest to show for tilling the land. When President Muhammadu Buhari took office in 2015, he promised to diversify Nigeria’s oildominated economy by investing more in agriculture and encouraging farming. His government aims to increase both the food selfsufficiency and foreign exchange earnings. The launch of Agricultural Promotion Policy (APP) by the Buhari administration, a replacement to the Agricultural Transformation Agenda policy of his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, underscores the importance the government attached to agriculture and farming. One of the government’s institutions that have strictly applied every policy instrument at its disposal to bring government’s dreams in respect of farming and agriculture into fruition, is the Central Bank of Nigeria. The current eggheads at CBN not only key into agriculture and farming policy direction of government, they strategically firm up existing agriculture facility windows of the bank in that direction. And, in addition, new ones were created to give agriculture and farming a boost. One of such lending facilities for agriculture, which has been in existence but seldom utilised by farmers, is Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (ACGSF). A beneficial lending facility that has been in existence for decades, which remained unknown to majority of farmers until the current administration at CBN led by Mr. Godwin Emefiele, popularised the scheme and got more farmers attracted to the facility.

ACGSF window

The Agricultural Credit Guarantee Scheme Fund (ACGSF) is one of CBN’s earliest lending facilities for agriculture intervention. It was set up via Decree No. 20 of 1977, primarily to guarantee agricultural credit facilities granted to farmers. The Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) both contribute to the Fund in the ratio of 60 per cent and 40 per cent respectively. CBN doubles as the managing agent of the scheme and the Secretariat of the ACGSF. The scheme encourages banks and microfinance banks to lend to those engaged in agriculture by providing guarantees. It mitigates risks associated with banks’ lending to agriculture by guaranteeing to pay banks 75 per cent of the net amount in default in accordance with the provisions of the enabling Act. Until now, farmers’ interest in the facility wasn’t encouraging. Things took a rapid turn for a positive trajectory in 2020 when CBN introduced rewards to faithful farmers that keep to terms and conditions of ACGSF facility. The reward comes both in cash, monetary and object. In the wisdom of CBN, introduction of farmers’ awards will deepen interest, not only in the ACGSF scheme, but it will serve to entrench loan repayment culture amongst Nigerians. To achieve the purpose, ACGSF board introduced the national best farmers of the year award, last year. The second series was held last week in Abuja. The award recognises farmers for utilising their loans in an efficient manner and for timely repayment as well as Participating Financial Institutions for their contributions and support to activities in the agricultural value chain.

Loan track record

From a modest beginning in 1977 till date, the scheme has served a good number of farmers with remarkable repayment track record. Giving an update on loans granted to farmers since inception at the recently held farmers’ award ceremony, ACGSF board Chairman, Mr. Stephen Okon, said the scheme had proved relatively successful in de-risking the agricultural sector in Nigeria as evidenced in the number of loans guaranteed from inception to date. According to him, a total of 1,232,326 loans valued N130.903 billion were guaranteed from inception to May 2022, out of which 973,646 beneficiaries had repaid a total of N98.91 billion. He said FCT, from January to May 2022, guaranteed a total of 82 loan beneficiaries under the scheme, valued at N22.580 million, bringing total guaranteed loans in FCT from inception of the scheme in 1978 to May 2022 to 14,258, valued at N1.748 billion. In terms of loan recovery, 11,726 loans valued N801.058 million were repaid under the scheme in FCT from the inception of the scheme. “These records show the level of commitment of the officers in FCT as well as the determination of the farmers to utilise the opportunities offered by the scheme to empower themselves and improve their lots. We do hope that before long, participants in the agricultural value chain in FCT will take advantage of the opportunities provided in the amended Act,” he said.

Repackaged for efficiency

To deepen farmers’ interest in ACGSF facilities and ensure prompt repayment of loans, CBN introduced a new set of packages into the scheme. The bank introduced rewards to deserving farmers and eligible banks that utilised the loans and kept faith with servicing and repayment. The amendment of ACGSF’ Act appended to by President Muhammadu Buhari on June 24, 2019 added new strategies to pep up the scheme’s efficiency. In the Amended Act, new strategies were introduced to repackage and reposition the Scheme for greater effectiveness and efficiency. Under the ACGSF Amendment Act 2019, the maximum for a non-collateralized loan has increased from N20,000.00 to N100,000.00 and the maximum for a collateralised loan from N10 million to N50 million. ACGSF Amended Act 2019 showed that complete agricultural value chain financing is now allowed under the Scheme, which includes the financing of the production of farm machinery, implements and equipment for production, processing, storage and transportation, as well as any purpose connected with activities within the agricultural value chain. The board, last year, approved an increased draw back rebate for farmers and participants in the agricultural value chain from 40 per cent to 50 per cent to cushion the effect of COVID-19. The approved increment in draw back rebate, which became effective January 1, 2022, according to him, was to encourage participants in the scheme. Farmers and participating commercial banks who kept faith in the scheme were rewarded by the apex bank. The award ceremony recognised farmers for utilising the loans and honoring repayment schedules. For the 2021 award edition, IF Green Industries & Investment Limited emerged winner of national best farmers award. Located in Lagos, IF Green processes cassava into industrial raw materials such as foods, grade starch etc. The firm secured N8.050 million from Access Bank Plc and was able to pay back within stipulated time. It won a N1 million cash prize and a plaque. The second runner up is Almustapha Maigwandu farms limited. Located in Kebbi, it secured N1.6 million from Lapo Microfinance Bank and was able to pay back within stipulated time. It received N750,000 cash prize and a plaque, while Wuntin Dada Agro Farms Limited based in Bauchi, a second runner up was given N500,000 and a plaque to compliment for accessing N15 million from Sterling Bank and repay within the stipulated time. Access Bank Plc, Sterling Bank Plc and Lapo Microfinance Limited were rewarded by CBN as sponsoring participating financial institutions.

Last line

The ACGSF facility is another untapped lending window of CBN available to Nigerian farmers to explore for various agricultural interventions.

