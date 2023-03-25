Arts & Entertainments News World News

Reese Witherspoon Announces Divorce After 12 Years Of Marriage

American actress, Reese Witherspoon and her 52-year-old husband, Jim Toth are getting a divorce after 12 years of marriage.

The couple shared the news in a joint statement on Friday via her verified Instagram account.

According to them, they have taken the time to carefully consider their decision and are approaching the situation with respect and kindness towards each other.

They added that their biggest priority is their son and their entire family, and they want to navigate this next chapter with as much privacy as possible.

Announcing the divorce, she wrote, “We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.”

In the statement, the couple said they “have enjoyed so many wonderful years together” and “are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

Recall that Witherspoon told Elle in 2012 how she met her husband Toth at a friend’s house after a “really drunk guy” hit on her and Toth apparently intervened: “That’s just kind of who he is, a really good person.”

The couple got engaged in 2010 and married a year later at Witherspoon’s ranch in Ojai, California.

Witherspoon and Toth have one son together, 10-year-old Tennessee James Toth and the actor also shares two children, 23-year-old Ava and 19-year-old Deacon, with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe.

A source reportedly told people that Witherspoon and Toth are “the best of friends” and that their decision to separate is “amicable,” adding that the duo is invested in their co-parenting relationship.

They moved on by saying, ”Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter,” the statement reads. “These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.

