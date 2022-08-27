Sports

Referees relish gains of World Paravolley Level 1 course holding in Lagos

The ongoing World ParaVollyey Level I Course for African Referees and Coaches has been described as a lifetime opportunity for the participants to expose themselves to the latest trends in the game. The Level 1 Course, the first development course for Referees and Coaches in Africa, is holding at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere, Lagos, and it will end on Sunday. Some of the participants, especially the referees, who spoke on the inherent gains and the value of the Course to their career, felt excited that they could be counted worthy to be part of the training. To Okita Comfort Agbo, who came from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for the training in Lagos, she is happy that she is attending an international course of this nature.

 

