News

Referendum: Turnout low in Tunisia vote on president’s powers

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Tunisian voters turned out in low numbers on Monday for a controversial referendum on a new constitution.

Ballots were cast by 27.5% of eligible voters, according to the country’s electoral commission.

The ‘yes’ vote for a new constitution – which President Kais Saied argued was necessary to advance political reforms – is expected to pass overwhelmingly, reports the BBC.

But his opponents say it would just entrench the powers he seized a year ago and strengthen his personal rule.

According to one exit poll published on Monday evening, the president’s measure received the support of over 90% of those who turned out to vote.

Saied’s opponents – many of whom boycotted the vote – will cite the low turnout as denying legitimacy to what they see as a worrying move back towards autocracy.

Tunisia became the birthplace of the Arab Spring when it overthrew its long-serving ruler Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali in 2011.

The date of the referendum was chosen by President Saied to mark a year to the day since his dramatic move to suspend parliament and dismiss the government.

Since then, he has effectively ruled by decree.

The new constitution, which replaces one drafted in 2014 three years after the Arab Spring, would give the head of state full executive control, supreme command of the army and the ability to appoint a government without parliamentary approval.

Saied says it is needed to break a cycle of political paralysis and economic decay.

He says his reforms are being done in the spirit of the 2011 revolution and will ensure a better future.

“Our money and our wealth are enormous, and our will is even greater, to rebuild a new Tunisia and a new republic, one that breaks with the past,” the president said after voting on Monday morning.

His many critics say it could lead Tunisia back to dictatorship in all but name.

The major parties – including the Islamist Ennahda – were boycotting the vote.

Although President Saied still has a core of support among Tunisians who believe the country needs a strong leader to address its problems, there seems little enthusiasm for the referendum.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NLC to resume Kaduna strike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), has vowed to resume its suspended industrial action, if within the end of its five days warning strike, the Kaduna State government fails to respect the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed with workers. The NLC had on May 19 suspended its warning strike action in the state after three days, […]
News

Group lauds MDAs’ accountability, probity under PMB’s administration

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Coalition of Civil Rights Groups (CCRG) has rated ministries, parastatals and agencies under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration high on accountability, probity and transparency.  The coalition said it made this conclusion after scrutinizing policy formulation and implementation across the various MDAs.  Unveiling its interim report on Monday at a press conference in Abuja, President, Comrade Isaac Ikpa, said various indices indicate […]
News

NMA: Non-compliance to COVID-19 protocols dangerous

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has said the increase in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country was as a result of lack of adherence to the COVID- 19 protocols, especially the use of face masks and observance of social distancing in public places. President of the NMA, Prof. Innocent Ujah, who spoke […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica