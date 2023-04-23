Reflect On Your Stewardship, Failed Governance – Group Tells Ortom

A socio-cultural group, Tiv Council Worldwide, has asked Governor Samuel Ortom to use the occasion of his 62nd birthday to reflect on whether his tenure as the Governor of Benue State in the last eight years brought innovative changes or if he was leaving the state worse than he met it.

The group in a birthday message signed by its President, Mike Msuaan and made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, took a swipe at the governor for engaging in fruitless activities that have only succeeded in destroying the relationship between the people and other states.

While listing several areas the governor was alleged to have failed as a leader, the group criticised the pension bill introduced by the governor with an accusation the bill was aimed at paying him huge sums of monies and other benefits when his tenure as governor expires whereas, he had treated pensioners in the state with disdain.

He said: “You must reflect on your leadership and stewardship and the legacies. With few days to hand over to a new government, it is pertinent to ponder over a few things.

“Have you left the Tiv nation and Benue better than you met it? The answer is a resounding no. Never in the history of the Tiv Nation has a governor failed in giving direction as you have.

“Within these years, you have disconnected the Tiv nation from the federal government by engaging in a needless and self-serving antagonism against the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“You have been unable to secure either federal government jobs for our teeming youth or federal appointments for the people of Benue State.

“What will the Tiv nation and Benue point at in nostalgia of your leadership? The answer is a resonating nothing significant.

“While campaigning for both your first and second terms, you promised to move the state from a civil service-driven economy to an industrialized state.

“Apart from winning a medal in signing meaningless and fruitless MOUs, not even a cottage industry has been established by your government.

“Where have you placed the Tiv Nation in the national scheme of things? The answer is nowhere. Your leadership lacks focus and has disconnected Benue from the national scheme of things as well as hurt the relationship between the state and other tribes.

“How many Federal projects have you attracted to the state? Not even one your Excellency. The numerous federal projects in the state are a result of Mr President’s magnanimous disposition and the efforts of the Honourable Minster of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Sen. George Akume.

“You have failed as governor of the state and failed woefully as leader of your party. I put it to you that, the humiliating defeat and devastating loss of the PDP in the state is simply because of you. The Benue people rejected and revolted against you solely. Never in the history of the state has such ever happened. Your predecessor, Sen. Suswam did not suffer such rejection.

“Just when one thought you will begin a remorseful self-examination and begin to seek forgiveness, you introduced a pension bill for yourself aimed at paying you huge sums of money and other benefits.

“But you have treated pensioners with disdain. Protests by pensioners whose only crime is to have served the state meritoriously and to have you as governor within these years have become almost a daily occurrence in the state. Workers are worse off. The Civil service has been annihilated under your watch.

“Your government has no life, it could best be likened to a rocking chair, making all the noise without any significant movement. Not even a single problem that you met or that cropped up under your tenure has been solved.

“You have refused to build bridges and establish connections in Abuja, especially with Politicians of Northern extraction. You will be leaving the office without a national connection and without people you have empowered to stand for you.

“Very disturbing is the number of people in IDP camps. You will be leaving more people in IDP camps than any administration before you. There have been no concerted efforts from you to rehabilitate, resettle and return these people to their ancestral land. It is worrying that a government that boasts of finding a solution to the attacks on the state will have such a record.

“Before your reelection in 2019, you had the courtesy to visit scenes of attacks, immediately after that election, you have not visited any rather you find something to blame.

“The latest was your interview on Arise Television where you blamed your nonperformance on herders’ attacks and the renewed onslaught on some communities to the victory of the APC in the state. What a governor! We have watched States like Borno, Kaduna etc suffer consistent and devastating terrorist attacks and commission plenty of legacy projects.”