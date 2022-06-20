‘… reflection of people’s trust, confidence in APC

The President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated Biodun Oyebanji of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on his victory in Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State.

Lawan, in a statement by Mr Ola Awoniyi, his special adviser on media, also congratulated the APC, both at the state and national levels, the people of Ekiti on the peaceful and successful conduct of the poll.

The senate president said the outcome of the election was a reflection of the trust and confidence Nigerians across the country have in the party.

According to him, the smooth conduct of the election is an indication of what to expect in the 2023 general election as democracy continues to grow firm roots in Nigeria under the APC government, led by President Muhammadu Buhari.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...