Reflections on Ogun politics after Buhari’s testimonials

Thursday, January 13, 2022, remains a red-letter day for Governor Dapo Abiodun and his team – a day his political opponents will not forget in haste.

At the occasion were dignitaries like Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, Gboyega Oyetola of Osun and Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Rauf Olaniyan. Also present were all the living former governors of Ogun State and a mammoth crowd of Ogun citizens.

They all came to receive President Muhammadu Buhari and to testify to the uncommon transformation going on in the state under the watch of Governor Abiodun. President Buhari’s arrival that day at the Gateway City Gate – one of the five symbolic projects the President came to commission, demonstrably gave meaning to Buhari often quoted dictum: “I belong to everybody and belong to nobody.”

The import of this is not lost on the political class believed the President is in their pocket of some naysayers. It purged the resentful of their ill-emotions and was a moment of catharsis for all. President Buhari was on his first official visit to the state since his host was sworn in as governor on May 29, 2019. It was a rescheduled visit initially billed for December 21, 2021.

Memorable day should be sarcasm because Ogun State was in celebratory mood. Evident in the new look the streets of Abeokuta and environs were wearing and the smiles on the faces of the good people of the state who trooped out in their numbers to give the president a resounding welcome.

The disappointment which greeted the earlier cancellation of the visit had been replaced with relief, joy and celebration. If anything, the thunderous echoes of “Sai Baba!” and “DA continuity!” which rented the air during the president’s visit were the first signs of admiration for the August visitor on the one hand, and approval and appreciation of the host on the other.

While welcoming the President at the Gateway City Gate, venue of one of the five projects he came to commission, Prince Abiodun thanked the President for making out time to honour the visit. He also reminded the president how he paid the president a visit to share some success stories of his stewardship of his first year in office.

The visit, he said, was necessitated by the outbreak of COVID-19 and health protocols which made it impossible then for the president to visit the state to physically commission those projects. Abiodun further stated that President Buhari was in Ogun on his (Abiodun’s) invitation to “see our modest contributions to the continued development of our dear State in line with our ‘Building our Future Together’ Agenda”.

Explaining how his administration was focused on qualitative governance and creating an enabling environment for a public private partnership to thrive, Abiodun said the five projects Buhari was in Ogun to commission were a selected few which were symbolic of the various types of projects across all sectors of our dear state’s economy spread across the state’s three senatorial districts.

After commissioning the Gateway City Gate and the 42km Sagamu-Abeokuta Interchange, President Buhari went ahead to commission three other projects: the 14km Ijebu Ode-Mojoda-Epe Road, which was completed in record time and connects Ogun to the fast-growing Epe-Lekki axis of Lagos; Kobape Housing Estate, located along the Sagamu-Abeokuta Interchange under the Affordable Housing Scheme; and the upscale Kings Court Estate in Oke- Mosan, Abeokuta. Describing the projects he had been invited to commission as “five visionary and trail-blazing projects”, Buhari, who chris

