Reform NASS, trim salary before scrapping LG system –NULGE urges lawmakers

Local government workers in the country have tasked the National Assembly to first look inwards and re-evaluate its size, the humongous resources it takes from tax payers, before thinking of deleting the local government system from the nation’s constitution. The LG workers, therefore, called on the House of Representatives to as a matter of urgency, withdraw and suspend indefinitely its ongoing debate to delete the local government system from the 1999 Constitution or face mass action. The third tier workers under the aegis of National Union of Local Government Employees, (NULGE), also asked the law makers to deepen democracy at the grassroots by granting full financial and political autonomy to the local government system as well as halt the current descent into anarchy in the country. National President of NULGE, Comrade Ambali Olatunji, in a press conference in Enugu, insisted that deleting the local government system would not only throw workers out of job, but would endanger democracy.

