Reform NASS, trim salary before scrapping LG system –NULGE urges lawmakers

Local government workers in the country have tasked the National Assembly to first look inwards and re-evaluate its size, the humongous resources it takes from tax payers, before thinking of deleting the local government system from the nation’s constitution. The LG workers, therefore, called on the House of Representatives to as a matter of urgency, withdraw and suspend indefinitely its ongoing debate to delete the local government system from the 1999 Constitution or face mass action. The third tier workers under the aegis of National Union of Local Government Employees, (NULGE), also asked the law makers to deepen democracy at the grassroots by granting full financial and political autonomy to the local government system as well as halt the current descent into anarchy in the country. National President of NULGE, Comrade Ambali Olatunji, in a press conference in Enugu, insisted that deleting the local government system would not only throw workers out of job, but would endanger democracy.
Related Articles
‘This is the Buhari we used to know’, elders forum reacts to Kankara schoolboys’ rescue
The Patriotic Elders Council of Nigeria (PECN) says the safe return of schoolboys abducted in Kankara, Katsina State has evoked memories of President Muhammadu Buhari they used to know. In a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Bishop Pinot Ogbaji, on Monday, the PECN said President Buhari rolled back the years with his display of poise, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Imo Agriculture, Environmental Sciences’ Varsity gets NUC’s approval
The Nigerian University Commission (NUC) has approved the takeoff the Imo State University for Agriculture and Environmental Sciences next month. The approval, however, underscored effort which Governor Hope Uzodimma-led administration had made towards the establishment of a second university for the state. NUC panel was in the state to carry out necessary verification exercises on […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Delta: House postpones 2021 budget presentation
The Delta House of Assembly has announced the postponement of the 2021 budget presentation by the state Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa. This was as the Speaker of the House, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, who disclosed this yesterday in a statement issued in Asaba, said the postponement of the budget presentation was sequel to the ongoing nationwide […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)