Reform: Obaseki hails judiciary for peace, harmony

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has assured the judiciary of continuous cooperation and support to ensure more citizens have access to justice, hailing the role of the judiciary in maintaining law, peace, and order in the state. Obaseki gave the assurance when he received the President of the National Industrial Court, Hon. Justice Benedict Kanyip, who was on a courtesy visit at the Government House, Benin City.

The governor noted that since the establishment of the industrial court in the state, the government and people of Edo have enjoyed industrial harmony and peace. He added: “We want to appreciate you and say that your presence has led to some industrial harmony for us.” While hailing the role of the judiciary in the sustenance of the country’s democracy, Obaseki said: “For us in Edo, we have no confusion or doubt in our minds whatsoever as to the role of the judiciary in our democracy. “If we must have a stable country, one that is progressive with economic growth, then, Wike we must invest and respect the judiciary.

“So, as a state, we will continue to support the court system, whether they are ours or federal. We are building another site for the Federal Court of Appeal. We are moving them from their present location, which has become difficult to work from; the same thing is planned for the Federal High Court.” He added: “We will continue to support and invest in the judiciary because we believe in the role of the judiciary in our political space. I won’t be sitting here as a governor if we don’t have the strength of character of the judges in our court system. You are all witnesses to this.

